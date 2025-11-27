$260M Cardinals Star Brutally Written Off in Harsh Claim Amid Growing Angels Link

The St. Louis Cardinals have been making headlines for the past couple of seasons for a very few things. And when they make the news, it is mostly about that one player who has been in the trade rumors more than most of the MLB players. That’s Nolan Arenado we are talking about. And this time, he has some bad news coming his way.

Jim Riley recently talked about how Nolan Arenado can’t be traded.

“You can’t trade him cause nobody is going to want him,” noted Riley.

“Everything is declining. The bat skills, the hitting skills, the defensive metrics, everything is going in the wrong direction.”

But even amid his decline, the Los Angeles Angels are looking to take a chance.

The St. Louis Cardinals have explored moving Nolan Arenado for multiple seasons now, seeking future flexibility. He has two years remaining on a $260 million contract, with a full no-trade clause.

Arenado played 152 games with a .394 slugging percentage. His 2025 number fell to a .377 slugging percentage over 107 games.

The Angels are now looking at Arenado as a 3rd base solution after their Anthony Rendon Disaster.

Rendon has missed all of 2025 recovering from a hip surgery and is also owed $38 million in 2026.

The Angels posted 72 wins, showing another losing season, and Arenado could help them improve that number to something close to a .500 record.

With Nolan Arenado growing up in Southern California, making a move to Angel Stadium seems like the right choice to end his career.

Despite interest from some teams, Arenado’s declining production complicates potential trades this offseason significantly.

His hard-hit rate has dropped to the 12th percentile, down from the 75th percentile. He also recorded an OPS+ of 87 in 2025, the lowest since his rookie season in 2013. So, while a deal with the Angels could provide short-term help, other teams may remain hesitant.

Nolan Arenado’s talent is undeniable, but his numbers now raise serious questions for buyers. The Angels might gamble on his experience, yet the rest of MLB will likely hesitate. Cardinals fans watch with irony as their superstar teeters between trade rumors and declining production.

Yet, the Angels are not the only ones looking at Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado

The D-backs are peeking over the fence, too. Weighing whether a Gold Glove veteran with a questionable bat could be the missing puzzle piece or just another headache in the desert sun.

MLB analyst Mike Petriello said that Nolan Arenado is going to be a strong fit for the Diamondbacks.

He finished 2025 with +6 defensive runs saved and +3 outs above average. Arenado would provide stability and reliable defense to that infield. Also, his experience could help some of the prospects to adapt to the game better and provide depth to Arizona.

The 3rd base situation with the Arizona Diamondbacks requires urgent clarity for the upcoming season roster plans.

Blaze Alexander played most games at third while Jordan Lawlar shifted to DH. Arenado could provide the required boost to the infield that will help Alexander develop in the utility role.

With the NL West going a level above, the Diamondbacks need to regain some control, and this might be the way.

If the D-backs move for Arenado, Arizona’s infield instantly gains both credibility and experience. Fans might finally see third base settled, instead of a rotating cast of uncertain options. Whether the desert heat welcomes or tests him, Arenado’s presence will demand attention immediately.