$2M Yankees Star Puts Anthony Volpe’s Job on the Line as Major League Return Remains Uncertain, Per Insider

It’s never a good thing to wish an injury on any player, but when it happened to Anthony Volpe, many fans were relieved. Not because Volpe was injured. But because he wasn’t going to be on the team for the first few games. And it looks like the New York Yankees have already found a $2 million replacement for Volpe, too.

“Volpe played through a partially torn labrum… He has not ruled out an April return,” wrote Jorge Castillo. He then continued writing, “In the meantime, José Caballero will begin the season as the every-day shortstop. Cashman, in December, opened the door for Caballero to remain the starting shortstop if he plays well.”

This season feels like a turning point for Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe after 2025. In 2025, he hit .212 with 19 homers and 72 RBIs across 153 games. His OPS finished .663, placing him below league average for everyday starting shortstops. The numbers frustrated fans because New York entered the year expecting clear offensive growth, but found nothing that could support the case of Anthony Volpe.

Aaron Boone still backed him publicly after a poor run. But Volpe did not justify the backing and disappointed the Yankees.

Through 2025, Volpe also committed defensive mistakes while playing through a shoulder issue. He finished the season with 19 errors. He later revealed the injury began after hearing a pop while diving for a ball early. The shoulder problem required surgery in October to repair a torn labrum after the season ended.

Anthony Volpe still insisted the injury was not an excuse for his poor season in 2025. Boone continued giving him starts despite September struggles when his bat cooled sharply. By postseason elimination, Volpe finished with disappointing production compared with expectations placed on him at the start of the season.

Now the story shifts because Volpe is recovering from shoulder surgery and missing Opening Day.

Imago MLB, Baseball Herren, USA New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox Sep 12, 2025 Boston, Massachusetts, USA New York Yankees shortstop Jose Caballero 72 high fives New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge 99 after scoring during the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. , EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xPaulxRutherfordx 20250912_pmr_ra2_018

Reports indicate his return could arrive late April or sometime in May. During that absence, versatile infielder Jose Caballero will likely start at shortstop for New York.

In December, Brian Cashman even admitted Caballero could keep the position if performance meets expectations. That comment quietly signaled competition after Volpe previously held a position without any real challenge inside the team.

Suddenly, the season feels bigger for both players and for New York, who are looking for stability and consistency.

Jose Caballero brings a different profile built on speed and defensive flexibility across multiple positions.

In 2025, he hit .236 with a .686 OPS while splitting time between the Yankees and the Rays. He also stole 49 bases, leading all Major League players during the 2025 season. He showed that he could get hits and be consistent with a .266 average in 40 games for the Yankees. Those flashes created hope that everyday playing time might unlock more consistent offense for him.

That upside matters because pressure inside the Yankees clubhouse feels heavier than usual this year.

The franchise has not celebrated a World Series title in 16 seasons since 2009. Boone, therefore, faces louder expectations to deliver results rather than endless patience with development.

Suppose Caballero thrives early while Anthony Volpe rehabs, the shortstop conversation will naturally lean towards Jose Caballero. Numbers already show contrast with Volpe posting a .212 average while Caballero reached .236 during 2025. That quiet statistical gap could shape a defining decision for Yankees leadership very soon.

Starting Anthony Volpe in the minors might be better

We know that Anthony Volpe is going to come into the team recovering from an injury. And with how the 2025 season went, his confidence will also be quite low, and with the news that Caballero might replace him, Volpe will be low on confidence. Volpe turns 25 on April 28, yet the Yankees still face a quiet problem today.

Since his debut, he appeared in 472 of 486 games, yet his offense never reached league average. The club also sees only three years of control left before arbitration costs rise. That reality has sparked talk about giving him real time in Triple-A Scranton.

Coaches believe months away could help calm his swing that often drifts off balance. There were stretches last season where he stepped in the bucket for nearly three weeks. Keeping him longer in Scranton also means missing the 172-day mark for service time. That shift would push free agency from 2029 to 2030, making this a serious business decision.

Still, the plan only works if the Yankees clearly explain why patience matters now more than ever. Under league rules, players with under five service years can be optioned without consent.

A quieter stretch in Triple A could let him test changes without stadium pressure. Many inside baseball still believe steady work there might finally unlock the Anthony Volpe we expected.