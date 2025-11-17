2 Marlins Stars Stare Surprising Exit as Team Gears Up for Major Offseason Overhaul, Says Insider

The Miami Marlins came very close to making the playoffs. But now comes the hard part: deciding whether to keep their best pitchers or trade them. This offseason, Sandy Alcantara and Edward Cabrera might not be around. The team needs to decide whether to build around its young players or change the whole roster.

According to MLB Network insider Jon Morosi, both Alcantara and Cabrera have drawn significant trade interest heading into the offseason. “The Miami Marlins have as much starting pitching depth as any other club in the big leagues right now,” Morosi stated, noting that Alcantara and Cabrera “are two names that are very popular right now.”

Alcantara ended 2025 with an 11-12 record in 31 starts, a 5.36 ERA over 174.2 innings, while recovering from Tommy John surgery. Morosi stressed the pitcher’s improvement path.

“By the time he got to the second half… he was a much better pitcher.” This means that contenders who saw Alcantara’s second act would see “high-end value” in his arm.

Cabrera’s case makes an even stronger case for a trade.

The 24-year-old right-hander pitched a career-high 137⅔ innings with a 3.53 ERA and a 3.83 FIP, showing the consistency that his teammates couldn’t find at the end of the season. Morosi explained how Cabrera has grown.

Imago MLB, Baseball Herren, USA Minnesota Twins at Miami Marlins Jul 1, 2025 Miami, Florida, USA Miami Marlins pitcher Edward Cabrera 27 pitches in the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at loanDepot Park. Miami loanDepot Park Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJimxRassolx 20250701_tcs_zg8_025

“Edward Cabrera was actually a bit more consistent than Alcantara… a great arm, some of the best pure stuff in the major league.” Cabrera’s fastball can reach 97 mph, and his curveball is a reliable put-away pitch.

He is under club control through arbitration for three more seasons, which is a good deal for teams that are trying to win but not willing to make long-term financial commitments.

The franchise’s offseason choices will shape its future.

If both pitchers leave, the Marlins would really be starting over and invest more into younger pitchers like Eury Perez, Max Meyer, and Ryan Weathers. Kyle Stowers, an outfielder who was a finalist for both the Gold Glove and Silver Slugger awards, gives us hope that selective development can lead to long-term success.

Now, while the Miami Marlins are thinking about trading veteran pitchers, they are also counting on a young player they picked in the draft.

Marlins banking on Cam Cannarella to shape the future

The organization’s big bet on future success is Cam Cannarella, who was picked 43rd overall in July. If this outfielder improves as expected during spring training, he could change everything.

Cannarella showed how good he was with the Clemson Tigers by hitting .360, 23 home runs, and winning two All-American awards over three seasons. He hit .337 with 16 home runs and 60 RBIs in 58 games in 2024 alone, even though he had a torn labrum that didn’t show until after Clemson’s season was over. That toughness is important.

Imago Credit: IMAGO

He made his professional debut at High-A Beloit, where he had a .712 OPS in 22 games. But scouts see something special besides the numbers. His speed and ability to play defense make it look like he could become a full-fledged outfielder instead of just a power hitter who goes after home runs.

Spring training is where people prove themselves.

The Marlins might move Cannarella up to Double-A Pensacola next if he continues to do well. A good season there will lead to Triple-A Jacksonville by the end of the year. If he does well, he could be knocking on the door of the majors by 2027. Probably, a big future is waiting.