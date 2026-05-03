29YO Yankees Star Puts Anthony Volpe’s Job at Risk as Aaron Boone Shares Honest Verdict on MLB Return

Sunday marks the Yankees’ shortstop Anthony Volpe’s 20th day on his rehab assignment. This means the Yankees will either activate him to the main roster or option him to the minors. However, this year, it’s not as simple as it seems for the manager, Aaron Boone.

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Last year, Boone defended Volpe despite all the noise against him, but this season, the 29-year-old Jose Caballero is spitting fire at shortstop, which is making the job tougher for Boone. And if Boone’s latest statement is any hint, Volpe’s job with the Yankees might be at stake.

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“Well, one, Caballero’s playing the heck out of the position and playing really well, so that complicates it. Just deciding, what’s the role that exists right away? Those are things we’ve got to continue to work through,” Boone said.

Since getting operated on for his shoulder injury last year, Volpe has yet to make his way in 2026. Meanwhile, the Yankees made Caballero their starting shortstop. In 32 games this season, Caballero has a .719 OPS with 4 home runs, 12 RBI, and 14 runs scored, playing solid defensively as well. For instance, his walk-off two-run double last month against the Angels proved his dominance at the plate.

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So, Boone can’t help but admit how difficult it is to remove Caballero from the active roster. On the other hand, the stats are also on Volpe’s side. He finished last season batting .212 with 19 home runs, 72 RBI’s, 65 runs, and 18 stolen bases in 153 games. Additionally, his league-topping 19 errors were a horrible defense.

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Although Volpe was the Yankees’ starting shortstop last year, Caballero still had a few chances in the middle. He played 40 games and scored 3 homers at .266. So, stat-wise, the Yankees have no chance to remove Caballero for Volpe, except for the fact that the front office always promoted Volpe as their starter. “I view Cabby getting a lot of run in a lot of different spots,” Boone said last August. “I view Anthony as our shortstop.”

So, what’s left for Volpe? “If the team starts losing when he’s inserted back at shortstop, it’s going to be his fault whether it’s his fault or not,” Yankees’ broadcaster Michael Kay said. He prefers to keep Volpe in the minors for now and get him ready as a backup for the main roster. Volpe faced fans’ ire last year for his disastrous season. Currently, the Yankees are comfortably leading the AL East. So if placing Volpe in the roster boomerangs, the fans would not keep quiet.

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Chances are high that the Yankees would keep Volpe in the minors for now. But again, baseball means surprises, and who knows what’s cooking with the Yankees front office.

The Yankees may go radical with Anthony Volpe

What if the Yankees’ plans around Volpe are apart from activating or optioning him? Well, a few mock trades suggest that the Yankees could even consider trading Volpe! “The indications that I’m getting from talking to people around the Yankees… is that the Yankees are not going to move forward & promote Volpe to the Major Leagues. Not just yet,” American sports commentator Jack Curry said.

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So, Volpe stays back perform well in the minors, then chances are high that he could become a trade piece. Rumors are rife that a trade between Volpe and the Cardinals’ JoJo Romero could be possible. The Yankees would not mind having another left-handed reliever on the team, and Romero could fill that. In 16 innings pitched this season, Romero has an ERA of 3.94. Last year, he posted a 2.07 ERA over 60+ innings.

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Hence, trading Volpe, who feels more like a surplus for the Yankees currently, with a reliable lefty could just offer a dream trade for the Yankees. Still, not everyone feels the same.

“So, if you’re the Yankees, why disrupt a good thing? Keep Anthony Volpe in the minors, and say hey, we want you to get a full spring training coming off that shoulder surgery, and if Caballero slows down, then you have a decision to make,” MLB insider Ken Rosenthal said.

With Jasson Dominguez’s promotion, the Yankees might feel the need for offense in the minors. Volpe could meet that, but we wonder how much time he would be willing to spend outside the main roster.