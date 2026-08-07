$2.1M Worth MLB Pro Suspended for 3 Games & Fined After Intentionally Hitting Tigers’ Star

After the drama that caused the benches to be emptied on Wednesday, a Mariners reliever faced the consequences. Roughly two hours before Thursday’s first pitch, MLB announced a three-game suspension along with a fine for the Mariners’ $2.1 million reliever for plunking the Detroit Tigers’ second baseman during Wednesday’s benches-clearing incident.

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“Gabe Speier has been suspended three games and fined an undisclosed amount after intentionally throwing at Gleyber Torres. Mariners manager Dan Wilson has received a one-game suspension.” reported Talkin baseball.

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On Wednesday, the Mariners came out on top of the Tigers, winning the game 4-2. However, it came at the cost of five hit-by-pitches, four of which plunked the Tigers’ batters. But it was not until Gabe Speier’s fastball (96.3 mph) struck Gleyber Torres on the upper leg that the benches and the bullpens emptied.

In the top of the eighth, Gabe Speier relieved Bryan Woo with Seattle leading 3-0. After retiring the first two hitters, Speier threw two straight fastballs inside to Gleyber Torres, with the second hitting him on the left leg.

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But Torres then exchanged words with Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, prompting both benches and bullpens to clear. Speier and manager Dan Wilson were ejected, and Eduard Bazardo later allowed a two-run homer to Dillon Dingler before Colt Emerson’s solo shot helped Seattle secure a 4-2 win.

“I’ve never been suspended before,” Wilson told the Seattle Times. “This is definitely a first, but it’s what the rule is, and not that I agree with it, but that’s where we are.”

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Under MLB’s Official Baseball Rule 6.02(c)(9), if an umpire determines that a pitcher intentionally threw at a batter, the umpire may eject the pitcher or both the pitcher and manager, or issue a warning that another such pitch will lead to immediate ejection. The rule does not mandate a specific suspension length, leaving MLB to determine any additional fines or suspensions on a case-by-case basis.

Dan Wilson also received a one-game suspension. While Speier’s punishment is on hold as he challenges the ruling, managers are not allowed to do the same. On Thursday, Wilson had to endure watching his team’s blowout defeat from his office. Bench coach Manny Acta served as the manager during Wilson’s absence.

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Last month, MLB suspended the Boston Red Sox’s first baseman, Willson Contreras, for seven games after he sparked a benches-clearing incident against the Washington Nationals on June 30. His term was later reduced to five games.

The Mariners had a chance to snatch the series on Thursday. But without their manager in the dugout, they fell 11-0 to the Tigers. Bench coach Manny Acta replaced Wilson for the day.

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However, as it turns out, Speier’s inside throws did not come out of nowhere. It was actually a retaliatory action.

Why did Gabe Speier intentionally hit Gleyber Torres?

Before Gleyber Torres was hit, the Detroit Tigers’ batters were getting plunked all night. It started with rookie Max Clark taking a 96-mph ball to his elbow guard in the third inning. Riley Greene and Zach McKinstry were both hit in their feet in the fourth and fifth innings, respectively. All with Bryan Woo on the mound. But once Cal Raleigh was hit, Speier chose to retaliate.

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After Speier and Wilson were ejected, the manager said, “It’s always frustrating when your guy’s the guy that gets thrown out. I think their guy hits somebody and there’s no consequences.”

Torres even mentioned that the Mariners were retaliating for Cal Raleigh being hit an inning earlier in the stomach. “I guess they protected Raleigh,” Torres said. “I don’t think we hit Raleigh on purpose. But that’s baseball. That’s their guy and I know they try to protect him.”

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So, Speier apparently took it upon himself. In the bottom of the seventh inning, Tigers’ Emmanuel de Jesus hit Raleigh with a 95 mph fastball. It struck him in the stomach. Hence, Speier retaliated half an inning later.