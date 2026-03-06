21-Year-Old MLB Prospect Faces Scrutiny Over Flashing Stack of Cash & Jewelry Amid On-Field Struggles

A. J. Hinch has had a bit more to handle lately as he tries to quiet the growing hype around the Detroit Tigers’ 21-year-old prospect Max Clark, who made his spring training debut on February 24. Hinch has lately been fielding more questions about Clark than almost anyone else on the roster. But it won’t just stop at questions, because the 21-year-old has now done something nobody saw coming. It even caught the attention of the Tigers’ commentator.

“A veteran within the Tigers clubhouse needs to pull Max Clark aside and have a chat.” Dan Clark said while sharing a snapshot of Max Clark’s Instagram post, which features opulence.

The 21-year-old shared an Instagram photo showing a Louis Vuitton box packed with bundles of $100 bills along with a few ultra-rare luxury watches.

Dan Clark feels someone from the Tigers’ clubhouse should sit down with the young prospect and have a conversation. Although there’s nothing wrong with celebrating success or enjoying the finer things, what if the production on the field isn’t quite there yet?

So far this spring, Clark is just 2-for-16 with a .095 batting average, and the struggles haven’t been limited to the batter’s box.

And defensively, things haven’t looked great either.

In one spring game against the Braves, Clark misplayed two fly balls. In the following game, he couldn’t handle a grounder despite making a rather awkward diving attempt. So, with his performance on the field trending the wrong way while the off-field flash continues to grab attention, Dan believes it might be time for a veteran voice to step in.

Since arriving in spring training, the spotlight has focused less on Clark’s numbers and more on his dangling diamond chains, full-hand tattoos, and colorful cleats. Even then, his latest social media post seems to suggest he’s not too bothered by the outside noise.

Max Clark represents the new crop of players entering MLB

Maybe what’s happening with Max Clark isn’t just a one-off situation. Rather, it might actually reflect a broader shift in how the new generation of players approaches the game as they make their way into MLB. Not too long ago, stars like Aaron Judge or Kyle Tucker tended to take a quieter route when dealing with criticism or outside noise.

But the current wave of young players seems far more outspoken and unapologetic about who they are. Clark himself showed that attitude when former Red Sox veteran Jeff Frye called him out for not focusing enough on the game. And in response, Clark didn’t hold back.

“I don’t care what they have to say, to be completely honest with you. People don’t know me,” he said.

So, the Tigers likely know that once Clark eventually reaches the majors, whether it’s this year or the next, the spotlight and scrutiny will only intensify. And judging by how he’s handling things right now, we wonder if we are seeing the next Jazz Chisholm Jr. in the making.