21-YO Brewers Star Makes Final Push Towards MLB Debut After Beating Rare Life-Threatening Disease

Just a year ago, the Brewers’ 21-year-old prospect Marco Dinges wasn’t even ranked, but now he’s climbed to No. 10 on MLB Pipeline’s Top 30 list. From playing for two single-A affiliates to getting a taste of the Arizona Fall League in 2025, his rise tells the story of an incredible comeback. Now, he’s taken a final big step, earning a spot in the starting lineup alongside big leaguers in a Cactus League game.

“A blessing in disguise,” Macro Dings said. “I say this a lot about my sickness. You don’t know how grateful you are for baseball until you lose it.”

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Dinges surely has every reason to be grateful to baseball, considering how close he came to losing it all. He is now set to start for the Brewers on Friday. But back in 2023, he fell ill with mononucleosis while playing at Tallahassee Community College. Further diagnosis detected hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, a rare and often fatal immune deficiency disorder where white blood cells attack the body’s own organs.

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That year, Dinges was in bed for about 43 days. He was no longer a fit athlete but a 200-pound body pumped by steroids. But true to his grit, Dinges started physical therapy by July that year, fueled by the caregivers’ dedication.

“We have to rebuild you,” the physical therapists said to Dinges back then. By then, Dinges was already dreaming about his comeback. But come back from where? A situation where his aunt, Susan Dinges, said, “It’s an incredible story because we didn’t think he was going to live.”

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The following two seasons depict the comeback of Marco Dinges. He hit a combined .300/.416/.514 with 13 HRs and a strong .930 OPS in the minors last year. That made his base to get called up to the Brewers’ spring season. And now that Dinges is all set to make his spring debut, he dreams bigger.

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“This isn’t the final step,” Dinges said. “The final step is the big leagues and shooting big in the big leagues. I don’t want to be an average player. It’s right in front of me. It’s right in my grasp.”

Dinges now knows what it feels like to lose baseball from life and what it feels like to get it back.

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Why could Marco Dinges be the perfect fit for the Brewers?

While Dinges already scripted his own comeback story, the Brewers need him on the roster out of an immediate need only. The Brewers ranked third in terms of total runs (806) last year, but 22nd in terms of HRs. So, the team needs power-hitters. Moreover, players like Isaac Collins, who scored a .263 last year, departed from the team.

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Here comes Marco Dinges. In 2025, he produced a strong .930 OPS across Single-A and High-A, which proves his worth to the team. Moreover, with his exceptional plate discipline, Dinges could be the offensive tool the Brewers need. For instance, during his college days, he once recorded more walks than strikeouts!

Hence, the cinematic journey of Marco Dinges would come full circle with the Brewers. And just as he is set to make his spring debut, the Brewers would also be looking at a bat that they urgently need.