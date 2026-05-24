2 Players Red Sox Could Pivot to as President Announces Seeking Outside Help

The Boston Red Sox did not have a good offseason, and the effects are showing now. The season has not started well for them; they are 22-28 in the season, fourth in the division, and have had to make changes to their coaching staff. Now, with Trevor Story injured, they are pivoting to the trade market.

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“The Red Sox have been making trade calls in search of offense, at any position, with a preference for a right-handed bat,” reported Gordo.

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Team president Sam Kennedy confirmed that Boston has started trade conversations earlier than they usually do, with the Trade Deadline still months away. “There’s been conversations going on earlier than ever before on that front,” said Kennedy. “Will we be able to get a deal done or match up on something? I have no idea, is the truth. But there’s conversations, and there’s urgency.”

The urgency makes sense because Boston is only two games behind the Wild Card spot.

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The Red Sox offense has been painful to watch, and the numbers back that frustration. Boston ranks 29th in runs scored with 189 runs and also sits 29th in homers. Even after scoring six runs on Friday against the Twins, the Red Sox still average only 3.71 runs per game. That number currently stands as the lowest offensive average across the AL.

While the pitching staffs recently stabilized things, the offense continues wasting strong outings almost every series. Just like the 3-1 loss to the Phillies. While the pitching did give away three runs, Botson’s offense managed to score only one run with six hits.

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According to Jen McCaffrey, Boston prefers adding a right-handed hitter before the trade deadline. The report mentioned that position is not a concern, but they need a right-handed bat because most of the outfield players are left-handed.

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Boston is no stranger to this strategy. Their mid-season trade for right-handed bat Steve Pearce in 2018 helped win a World Series, establishing a clear pattern of aggressively addressing lineup holes. And that is exactly why the analysts currently think the Red Sox have 2 players in mind: Jeremy Pena and Zach Neto.

While neither player is a confirmed target by the front office, both fit the exact profile Boston needs.

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Jeremy Peña could be heading to Boston

We are not even halfway into the season, and Boston seems to be getting ready for Jeremy Peña. After Boston’s offensive struggles, ESPN’s David Schoenfield linked Jeremy Peña as a realistic trade for the Red Sox. And with Peña comes everything the Red Sox need.

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Trevor Story (.206, 3 HR) is out until early August after sports hernia surgery, leaving Boston without its star bat. With both Story and Jarren Duran (batting .191) struggling, the Boston Red Sox’s infield is in crisis.

Marcelo Mayer is filling in at shortstop for now, but that doesn’t fix the hole in the lineup. They left way too many guys on base against Minnesota, and the lack of scoring is getting really frustrating to watch. And that situation pushes Boston to go after a shortstop like Jeremy Peña, who could start to make an impact from the get-go. And they also have a good advantage if they go after him.

The Houston Astros are having a difficult season, going 22-31 until now, and are not looking competitive at all. This has pushed them to fourth position in the standings. With Peña under team control through 2027, the Astros could make him a valuable but movable asset this offseason.

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Imago Credits: MLB.com

Previously, the Astros moved Kyle Tucker, showing that they are willing to trade a starter if the team needs them to. And this situation could align exactly with what Boston needs if the Astros decide they need to get back in the groove with new talent.

And for Peña, it could be a good change. He spent most of his childhood in Rhode Island, building connections to New England. He also followed the Pawtucket Red Sox as a fan during his childhood and growing up. The Fenway Park crowd could quickly embrace him as one of their own, and he could get the atmosphere he wanted. These connections add a lot of support, but performance remains the main reason why Boston is interested in him.

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Peña had an average of .304 with a .363 OBP in 2025. He won the 2022 World Series MVP and Gold Glove, and this gives the postseason experience that the Red Sox are desperately looking for since Bregman left.

With the Red Sox needing a right-handed pop, Peña gives them more than that with stability and contact. That combination makes Peña a realistic target if both sides decide they want to make a move.

The Red Sox could also go after the Angels’ Zach Neto.

ESPN’s David Schoenfield and MassLive insider Sean McAdam both linked Zach Neto as a dream infield for the Boston Red Sox. Boston already tried multiple times in the offseason to trade for Neto from the Angels. But the deal never happened. However, the interest also never really went away.

Boston wanted Neto because he fit exactly what this lineup was missing. He is a right-handed shortstop with 26 home runs last season and steady defensive value. The Red Sox also saw him as a player who could float in the infield when they needed him to.

With Trevor Story injured, Boston has been rotating pieces in the infield. But fans are already seeing mistakes and missed chances come by, and they are not happy. And with Neto’s resume, the Red Sox will have the player they need.

Zach Neto has been solid in 2026 with a .221 average and 10 homers after a slow start. The Angels continue to use him as an everyday shortstop, but are 18-34 in the season and are not going to compete for at least a few seasons. With the mix of youth and control, Neto is one of the most valuable trade pieces the Angels have right now.

Imago September 3, 2025: Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto 9 throws to first to complete the double play on Kansas City Royals center fielder Kyle Isbel 28 at first base and left fielder Michael Massey 19 at second base during the fifth inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO. /CSM Kansas City United States of Americs – ZUMAc04_ 20250903_zma_c04_020 Copyright: xDavidxSmithx

And that is why Boston sees that value clearly and keeps looking at Neto. However, getting Neto would not be easy. The Angels control him through 2029 and have already set a very high asking price. Trade talks during the offseason broke down because Boston could not match Los Angeles’s valuation. The Angels still view him as a long-term core player despite the team struggling to keep up with the rest of the league. That makes any deal expensive.

If a trade does happen, Boston would still need to pay for a few major prospects. Neto was a first-round pick in 2022 and is viewed as a franchise player. The Angels have no pressure to move him, even when the team is not competitive.

But Boston needs the offense so badly that they might go after him; even then, they will have to keep the team’s long-term plan in mind and move forward. That is why Neto stays a dream target instead of a realistic trade.

The Red Sox must act fast; if not, they will not only lose their trade targets but also the season. They are already behind par, and if Boston doesn’t get decent players, they might actually have to write this season off.