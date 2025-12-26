2 Red Sox Players Left in Limbo as Blue Jays Push Alex Bregman Down Priority List

The chase for Alex Bregman is well and truly hot and would be a great New Year’s gift for any team he signs with. But with the Toronto Blue Jays pushing down on Bregman, it might be the right time for the Red Sox to pounce and grab the meat. But that is going to leave two more players’ futures hanging by a thread.

With the Red Sox signing Willson Contreras and in the race for Alex Bregman, both Triston Casas and Masataka Yoshida are now in danger of losing their places.

“Boston is in on him… They’re still in on Bregman,” said Steve Phillips. “And if they got Bregman and they have Contreras at first… Casas still as an option to keep or trade… Yoshida an option to keep or trade… they’re really building their team.”

Both the Blue Jays and Red Sox remain engaged on Alex Bregman as free agency unfolds. Toronto interest appears conditional, with Bregman viewed behind Kyle Tucker and Bo Bichette pursuits internally. That positioning quietly strengthens Boston, where Bregman remains a priority following his 2025 opt-out decision.

Boston already addressed first base issues by acquiring Willson Contreras in a multi-player trade with St. Louis. Contreras hit 20 home runs and drove in 80 runs during 2025 for the Cardinals. He transitioned full-time to first base, giving the Boston lineup stability and roster flexibility entering 2026.

Adding Bregman, who is projected near six years and roughly $170MM, would elevate division expectations across the AL. Especially after he posted an .822 OPS with 18 homers in 114 games last season.

Such a move reshapes the infield but clouds futures for Triston Casas and Masataka Yoshida. Casas, limited by a ruptured patellar tendon, appeared in a few 2025 games before surgery ended. Yoshida also struggled to secure consistent at-bats, despite finishing 2025 with a strong final month. Both players enter 2026 under contract, with Casas controlled through 2028, Yoshida through 2027, per the team.

If retained, opportunity still exists within a strengthened roster competing atop a demanding AL East. Casas owns three remaining options, allowing rehab or platoon paths while rebuilding value during 2026. Yoshida carries a five-year, $90MM deal, hitting .282 with 29 homers since 2023 in MLB.

In that environment, competition becomes clearer, and performance will decide who remains central for the Boston Red Sox.

Boston’s pursuit of Alex Bregman now feels less speculative and more like a front-office dare. Willson Contreras changed the tone, forcing Triston Casas and Masataka Yoshida into uncomfortable clarity. If Bregman signs, Boston stops explaining plans and starts answering the division loudly again.

What are the options left for the Red Sox with Triston Casas and Masataka Yoshida?

The Boston Red Sox are juggling more talent than a magician at a circus, and not all tricks fit in the hat. Triston Casas is healthy but no longer automatic, while Masataka Yoshida can hit like a machine yet struggles to find consistent at-bats. Boston now faces a delicate puzzle: how to use both without making anyone feel surplus.

The Red Sox could use Triston Casas in several ways following the Contreras trade. Casas, 25, has three years of team control remaining, making him affordable and flexible for roster planning. He hit 29 home runs with 154 RBIs in 303 MLB games since 2023, showing raw power potential.

Boston could keep him as a platoon option, move him to full-time DH, extend minor-league rehab, or explore a trade for pitching depth.

Masataka Yoshida’s situation is complicated by limited DH availability and a crowded outfield rotation. He signed a five-year, $90 million deal in December 2022, with $18.6 million owed in 2025, making him too significant to ignore. In 2025, he finished strong with consistent offensive production, and across his MLB career, he has a .282 average with 29 home runs and 154 RBIs.

Boston could rotate him through DH spots, use him selectively against left-handed pitching, or adjust outfield starts to preserve his at-bats and confidence.

These moves could shape Boston’s offense heading into 2026 while managing injuries and player development. Contreras at first base and Casas’ options create flexibility but reduce automatic starting roles. Yoshida’s DH logjam requires careful rotation, which will test managerial planning and veteran buy-in.

How the Red Sox allocate at-bats among these players could determine lineup stability, depth efficiency, and team performance across the long season.