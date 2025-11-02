2 Red Sox Stars’ MLB Future in Jeopardy as Craig Breslow Scrambles to Solve Major Team Loophole: Report

After how the season ended for the Boston Red Sox, the front office, led by Craig Breslow, had a big job on their hands. We all know there are going to be some big changes in the team, and it might start with 2 players, who were a big part of the clubhouse this season.

A report from MLB Trade Rumors suggests that Jarren Duran and Wilyer Abreu are on the trading list for the Red Sox. They wrote, “Duran and Abreu are grouped together as a reflection of the fact that something seems likely to give in the Boston outfield mix this offseason… Abreu and Duran are going to draw widespread interest and figure to see their names quite often in trade rumblings.”

Jarren Duran and Wilyer Abreu have become the centerpieces of Boston’s offseason uncertainty and curiosity. Duran, 29, hit .256 with 16 home runs, 24 steals, and a .774 OPS across 696 plate appearances. Abreu, 26, played only 115 games due to injuries but still hit 22 home runs with six steals. Both are controllable for multiple seasons, making them appealing assets for teams searching for affordable, productive outfielders.

The trade possibility for both players has grown as Boston looks to balance a crowded outfield. Jarren Duran has an $8 million club option for 2026 and is under team control through 2028. Wilyer Abreu is pre-arbitration and controllable through 2029, offering strong value with his defense and power from the left side. MLB Trade Rumors ranked them twelfth and thirteenth among offseason trade candidates, citing their production and contract flexibility as major draws for other teams.

The Boston Red Sox face a procedural wrinkle involving Duran’s 2026 option because of a contract loophole. The team’s file-and-trial arbitration policy allows reopening negotiations only for multi-year deals, like Duran’s one-year pact with a built-in option. Boston must decide whether to exercise that $8 million option or risk arbitration later. Fans sense the tension of timing and value, knowing these decisions could reshape both the roster and the team’s chemistry.

The Red Sox now find themselves juggling patience and pressure with Duran and Abreu’s futures. Both players represent promise and leverage, a combination that can both build and break momentum. In Boston, loyalty lasts exactly as long as it takes to make the next trade.

Letting Alex Bregman go would be a step back for the Red Sox

There’s always one team that thinks it’s smarter than the obvious answer. The Boston Red Sox have spent years talking about getting serious, then flinching when it’s time to prove it. Now comes the real test, a decision that could define whether they’re contenders or just good at pretending. Alex Bregman’s future shouldn’t even be a debate, yet here we are, waiting to see if Boston blinks.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Alex Bregman’s upcoming opt-out has placed the Boston Red Sox in a delicate position. His 2025 season included 31 home runs, 102 RBIs, and a .376 on-base percentage, making him their most consistent offensive producer. Losing him would mean replacing both his power and his leadership in a lineup that already lacks middle-order strength. MLB.com’s Ian Browne reported that Bregman’s decision is due within five days after the World Series ended.

Even if Bregman returns, Boston still needs another bat to stabilize its offense and protect him. The Red Sox ranked ninth in the American League in home runs last season and struggled against right-handed pitching. Eugenio Suárez, who hit 49 home runs across Arizona and Seattle in 2025, is viewed as a potential fit. His projected $30 million, two-year market value per Spotrac makes him an attainable short-term addition alongside Bregman’s presence.

If Boston wants to act like a contender, it starts with keeping Alex Bregman. Losing him would undo the progress the Red Sox spent years trying to build back. The city deserves fireworks, not financial excuses, and Bregman’s bat is where that show begins.