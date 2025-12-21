2 Royals Star Face Trade Chopping Block After Matt Strahm Signing Restricts Kansas City

The Royals’ move to snag Matt Strahm from the Phillies caught a lot of people off guard. It’s not just because they picked up a proven veteran arm, but because of how they pulled it off with a pretty tight budget. Notably, Kansas City’s payroll sat around $136 million for 2025, with projections pushing close to $150 million in 2026. So landing Strahm at $7.5 million definitely put a dent in what they could spend the rest of the offseason.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

That said, don’t assume their shopping cart is empty. The Royals are still in the market for another bat, ideally someone like the Red Sox’s Jarren Duran or the Cardinals’ Brendan Donovan. But the big question is how they make that happen after committing money to Strahm. According to reports, the answer may be tough roster decisions as two current players could be on the chopping block to free up space and flexibility.

“A trade of righty reliever John Schreiber ($3.8 million projection) or Bailey Falter ($3.3 million) also would create flexibility.” The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal predicted the two probable names.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Credit: AP

As for John Schreiber, there really wasn’t anything eye-catching about his 2025 season. He finished 3–3 with a 3.80 ERA, and even looking back at his time with the Red Sox, the results were fairly middling.

For example, his 2023 run in Boston was especially rough, as injuries kept piling up. First, a right teres significant strain that landed him on the IL, then a move to the 60-day list.

ADVERTISEMENT

And when all was said and done, Schreiber made 46 appearances for the Red Sox and posted a 3.86 ERA with 53 strikeouts over 46⅔ innings. Solid, but not irreplaceable. That’s why he feels like a logical candidate for the Royals to move, especially if it helps shed his $2.3 million salary.

Bailey Falter is the other name that keeps popping up in trade chatter. The Royals picked him up at the last trade deadline, and he wrapped up the season with a 4.46 ERA—again, nothing that really stands out. His stint in Kansas City was even tougher.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

In four appearances, he went 0–2 with an 11.25 ERA, allowing plenty of damage despite striking out 11 batters in 12 innings. So, moving on from Falter would free up another $2.2 million in payroll.

Now, put it all together, and the math starts to make sense. Jarren Duran is due $7.7 million in 2025, while Brendan Donovan would cost just $2.85 million.

By offloading Schreiber and Falter, the Royals could create enough financial breathing room to make a move for one of those hitters without completely blowing up their budget.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Royals’ big-ticket signings are vast

Duran and Donovan are not the only ones on the Royals’ big-ticket purchasing list, but there’s more.

For instance, there’s also the $168 million man, Cody Bellinger, floating around on the Royals’ radar. Yes, you heard that right, apart from the big-market teams, the Royals are also in the race for Bellinger.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why? Because of his versatility, which boosts his value. He can play solid defense at all three outfield spots and handle first base, too, even though left field seems to be where he’s most comfortable now. However, if Kansas City truly wants to get in on Bellinger, they’d have to push well beyond their usual financial comfort zone.

If you remember, big splashes in free agency aren’t exactly the Royals’ style, which is why this feels like a long shot.

Still, it’s hard to ignore how much he could help. Power was an issue for the offense, even with core pieces like Bobby Witt Jr., Maikel Garcia, and Vinnie Pasquantino in the lineup. Bellinger would bring left-handed pop and defensive flexibility, especially in the outfield—an area that gave the Royals problems throughout 2025. So, if they decide to take the plunge, he could be a real difference-maker.