“Two Seasons Wasted” – D’backs Fans Express Frustration as Latest Injury Sidelines $210M Pitcher

The Arizona Diamondbacks were anticipating the return of their ace as soon as the All-Star break. But manager Torey Lovullo had some bad news on Wednesday. He revealed that their star pitcher’s return to the mound will be delayed as a new injury has set him back for a few more months, much to the fans’ displeasure. The right-hander, who was recovering from elbow surgery, now has to overcome a muscle strain.

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Under a six-year, $210 million deal, the largest contract in team history, Corbin Burnes had just recorded 11 starts for his new team before he underwent a season-ending Tommy John surgery in 2025. Recently, Burnes started throwing to live hitters again to build up his arm. Sadly, he felt tightness in his back after his last practice session. An MRI confirmed he suffered a teres major strain in his right lat muscle, pulling him completely off his throwing schedule. Talkin’ Baseball reported the latest development on X via Nick Piecoro, a Diamondbacks beat writer.

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The injury prompted a frustrated Diamondbacks fan to comment on X, “Two seasons wasted, and Burnes can opt out after this season. LOL.”

Following the latest setback, manager Lovullo did not hide his disappointment. “I had three big circles on my calendar,” he said. “One is up in Reno rehabbing. The next one threw his fifth bullpen yesterday, and then Corbin coming back at or near the All-Star break. Those were big. Those are big pieces for us. So it’s a blow.”

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Burnes is a piece of the trio of Arizona pitchers that underwent season-ending elbow surgeries last year. Reliever A.J. Puk and Justin Martinez accompanied Burnes on the IL and are scheduled to return this season. Puk is currently in Reno, and Martinez is throwing bullpen sessions. In their absence, the remaining Diamondbacks pitching staff has put on a decent performance on the mound.

The Diamondbacks’ pitchers are ranked in the middle of the league, collectively posting a 4.04 ERA so far. Arizona is a game behind securing a Wild Card spot.

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Before undergoing surgery in June, the 2021 Cy Young winner posted a 3-2 record and a 2.66 ERA last season. His return was expected to reinforce the Diamondbacks’ rotation. However, the latest injury has sidelined him until at least September.

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“It’s something that we’re gonna have to deal with,” Lovullo said, per Arizona Sports. “It’s just what we do in this game.”

Now, Luvollo has to circle a new date for Burnes as fans on social media ponder how beneficial the Burnes deal was.

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Burnes’ latest injury triggers fan frustration

“Two seasons wasted, and Burnes can opt out after this season. LOL,” wrote one fan on X.

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The six-year, $210 million contract that the Diamondbacks signed Corbin Burnes to is the largest in franchise history. For his first two seasons, the deal includes a no-trade clause. However, it has opt-outs after the 2026 season.

“Diamondbacks and cursed big pitcher contracts name a more iconic duo,” remarked another fan.

Apart from Burnes, the Diamondbacks offered big pitching contracts to Jordan Montgomery and Madison Bumgarner, also. Neither of the two was a success. Under a one-year, $25 million deal in 2024, Montgomery posted a 6.23 ERA across 117 innings in 25 outings with an 8-7 record.

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Arizona signed four-time All-Star, Bumgarner, on a 5-year, $85 million contract. But the deal was a major failure, as the Diamondbacks released him in 2023 after he posted a 5.23 ERA in four seasons.

“Brilliant Trade by Brewers, his arm was cooked by 2023-24,” wrote another.

The Milwaukee Brewers traded Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles in February 2024. In return, the Brewers acquired infielder Joey Ortiz, southpaw DL Hall, and a 2024 Round A Draft pick. However, Burnes posted a 3.81 FIP in 2023 and a 3.55 FIP in the 2024 season.

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“This just suck. Hate it for the DBacks. Hate it for baseball,” remarked another, while one fan expressed, “This sucks, I liked watching this guy pitch.”

Last season, Burnes recorded a 2.42 K/BB ratio and 8.81 strikeouts per nine innings. If Burnes returns in September, he will still have the opportunity to turn this deal into a success.