27YO Nationals Pitcher Takes Phillies Rivalry to New Heights With Fiery Post-Victory Message

The Washington Nationals and the Philadelphia Phillies share a bitter rivalry, and right now both teams are fighting hard for a playoff spot. This makes their current series very important. On Monday, the Nationals won the first game 4-1. But the biggest moment happened after the game was over. A 27-year-old relief pitcher spoke up. He showed he is becoming a fiery leader for his team.

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After using only six pitches to end the game, Clayton Beeter made it clear that beating Philadelphia is very special.

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“It fires us up. I mean, I don’t think there’s any team we want to beat more than the Phillies,” Beeter replied to a reporter asking about his take on the win. “I think we always just got a little extra juice against them.”

It was a tough fight between the two teams. The Phillies reduced the gap from 2-0 to 2-1 at the top of the 7th. But the Nationals increased it further with two more runs in the bottom of the same. Clayton Beeter entered the mound in the 9th with a three-run lead. And it took him only six pitches to win the game. Beeter might not be an elite, but his sixth save of the season brought a lot of joy for his team.

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The Nats and the Phillies share an intense divisional rivalry since the former moved to D.C. in 2025. The difference between Nationals Park (Washington) and Citizens Bank Park (Philadelphia) is hardly a two-and-a-half-hour drive along the I-95 corridor. Fans often visit the other team’s stadium to support their own team.

The rivalry became so intense during 2012 that the Washington front office had to deliberately try to limit the number of Philadelphia fans at Nationals Park.

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And the current situation also adds extra tension since the Phillies are 2nd in the NL East with a 42-36 record while the Nats are just behind them with 41-38. This means a series sweep can change the scene for Washington. But the rivalry isn’t limited to the teams. It took a uglier turn when an individual switched sides.

Bryce Harper made his MLB debut with the Nationals in 2012. He spent seven years in Washington before signing a 13-year, $330 million deal with the Phillies. The 8x All-Star is in his 8th season with Philadelphia, yet he earns loud boos from the Nationals fans whenever he visits his former home.

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But Beeter didn’t allow Harper to silence the boos with a homer this time. He did allow a single but wrapped the inning before any damage.

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Beeter earns a bigger voice

Clayton Beeter’s voice isn’t just an excitement for one win. It actually depicts how he gradually became an important part of the organization. The righty started his MLB journey with the New York Yankees in 2024. He had a hard time there because of shoulder injuries. He only played five games for the Yankees before they traded him to the Nationals.

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Last year was good for him. He played 24 games with his new team last season and recorded a 2.49 ERA.

This season, his numbers are less impressive as Beeter has a 3.47 ERA over 22 games. But he has six saves and held three leads. He managed two back-to-back saves twice this season.

His rise looked unlikely a year ago. But now he is one of the most dependable arms in the Nationals’ roster.

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It hasn’t been a year since Clayton Beeter arrived in Washington, and he already understands what it means for the organization and the fanbase to beat the Phillies. His passion is evident in both his words and his performance. And this is exactly the kind of energy the Washington Nationals expect from a pitcher who quietly became one of their trusted bullpen arms.