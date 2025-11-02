2025 Dodgers World Series Parade – Route, Time, and Participants

The Los Angeles Dodgers are once again the kings of baseball, and the city is ready to celebrate in grand fashion. Following their thrilling 2025 World Series victory, fans from across the country are preparing to flood the streets of Downtown LA for a massive championship parade. This event is not just a celebration of the team’s back-to-back titles but also a tribute to the grit and talent that define the Dodgers’ modern dynasty.

Los Angeles Dodgers Parade Route: Mapping the Downtown LA Path

The Dodgers’ 2025 World Series parade will begin at the intersection of North Broadway and West Temple Street in the heart of Downtown Los Angeles—a familiar starting point from last year’s festivities. From there, the parade will travel along Temple Street as cheering fans line both sides of the route, waving the team’s colors and banners.

The procession will then turn south onto Grand Avenue before heading west along 7th Street and continuing north on Figueroa Street. The grand finale will unfold at Dodger Stadium, where a celebratory rally will mark the end of the route and the start of the festivities.

Los Angeles Dodgers Parade Time and Schedule: Full Event Timeline

The parade will take place on Monday, November 3, starting at 11 a.m. Fans are encouraged to arrive early, as massive crowds are expected along the route. Attendance is free, but viewing spots will fill up quickly.

Following the parade, a ticketed rally will begin at 12:15 p.m. inside Dodger Stadium, where the team will officially celebrate their second consecutive World Series title. Tickets will go on sale Sunday at noon. However, due to timing and logistics, fans will likely need to choose between attending the parade in person or joining the rally at the stadium.

Los Angeles Dodgers Participants: Team Stars, Celebs, and VIPs

The Dodgers’ championship parade will feature a star-studded lineup, including players, coaches, executives, and special guests. Team members will ride atop double-decker buses along the parade route, waving to fans and displaying the World Series trophy.

Superstars Mookie Betts, Will Smith, Shohei Ohtani, and manager Dave Roberts will be among the main figures celebrated during the event. Key members of the Dodgers’ front office and executives will also join, making it a day of pride for the entire organization.

An emotional highlight for fans will come when Clayton Kershaw makes what is expected to be his final public appearance as a Dodgers player. After 17 seasons with the team—from 2008 to 2025—Kershaw’s legacy will be honored in front of the crowd that has supported him throughout his career.

“Members of the Dodgers will travel atop double-decker buses on the parade route, greeted by fans from across the city. Due to logistics and timing, fans will not be able to attend both the parade and the stadium celebration,” read an official release from the Dodgers.

Team co-owner Magic Johnson also shared his excitement after the Game 7 clincher, telling CBS Los Angeles, “We’re gonna see everybody at the parade— we get to do it again! This team, when you go three in six years, it’s almost like a dynasty.”

How to Watch and Attend the Los Angeles Dodgers Parade: Live Streams, Tips, and Safety

Fans can experience the parade either in person or from home through comprehensive live coverage. SportsNet LA will broadcast the full event, with additional coverage from NBC 4, CBS 2, ABC 7, Fox 11, and KTLA 5. Radio listeners can tune in to AM 570 for live commentary, while digital viewers can follow along via official streaming platforms and team social media channels.

For those attending in person, the city advises planning ahead for crowded streets and road closures throughout Downtown LA. Public transit is strongly recommended to minimize parking challenges. Safety measures will be enforced by local police and city officials, ensuring designated viewing areas and crowd control throughout the parade route.

As Los Angeles prepares to honor its champions, the 2025 Dodgers World Series Parade promises to be one for the history books. Whether you’re standing along the route or watching from home, the city will once again shine in Dodger blue—celebrating not just a victory, but an era.