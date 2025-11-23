2X World series Champ Caught in Major Controversy After Questionable Comments Involving American Model

The hero who delivered a crucial two-run homer in Game 4 of the 2010 World Series now finds himself at the center of another controversy. Aubrey Huff, the slugger who finished his career with 242 home runs in 13 seasons and was a two-time World Series winner, is once again at the center of the discussion. And, it doesn’t seem like a good one!

Earlier this week, Aubrey Huff’s social media presence stirred up another debate. A tweet appeared on his feed, depicting a late-night scene. The image showed a woman at a door in black attire, with the caption: “You hear a knock at your door at 2 am and this is what you see, do you let her in?” And guess who replied? The San Francisco slugger.

Huff wrote, “Honestly? Without question! However, I would have two conditions. A ball gag will be placed in her mouth immediately upon arrival. After I’ve finished putting her through the headboard, she must leave immediately, promising never to tell anyone!” Although the woman’s name is still unknown, it appears she is a model. Soon, his comment on the model picture caught Calico Joe’s attention, and he posted on X: “Retired MLB Twitter is a very …. “interesting” place.”

This latest incident fits into a troubling pattern.

Aubrey Huff’s latest remark fits a long-running pattern, and anyone who has followed his post-retirement presence online won’t be surprised.

This isn’t the first time he has sparked outrage with suggestive, provocative, or demeaning comments. From tweeting that women broadcasters should only be “for after the game,” to joking about kidnapping Iranian women, to getting exposed for flirtatious DMs after publicly criticizing young female influencers, Huff has repeatedly crossed the line.

Even beyond those incidents, his online activity has continued to draw backlash, including a 2020 video in which he said he’d rather die from COVID-19 than wear a mask and mocked people who followed health guidelines.

Altogether, these controversies have cemented the perception that his social-media persona thrives on shock value at others’ expense, especially women.

His comments drew significant backlash and led the San Francisco Giants to ban him from their 2010 championship reunion ceremony.

The Giants made it clear that Huff’s multiple unacceptable social media comments did not align with their values.

The man who once wore a rally thong for good luck with his team was now excluded from celebrating the championship with his former teammates.

And that’s not it. Earlier this year, a social media incident raised concerns about Aubrey Huff’s tweets. He got involved in an online argument and made negative comments about Isabella Maria DeLuca and other women.

DeLuca, a 24-year-old conservative political activist with over 500,000 social media followers, responded by posting screenshots of flirtatious messages Huff had sent her on Christmas morning.

Huff’s controversial social media use has harmed his relationships with his former team and damaged his once-celebrated reputation among fans.

The rise and fall of glory

Aubrey Huff’s time in baseball painted a different picture than what his online persona might lead you to believe. He signed with the Giants in 2010 and quickly established himself as a vital part of their offense during their championship season. Over the course of 157 games that year, he put up some solid stats: a .290 batting average, 26 home runs, and 86 RBIs. He finished seventh in the National League MVP vote.

Huff truly shone during the 2010 World Series, which pitted the Giants against the Texas Rangers. His two-run homer in Game 4 was a moment to remember, helping the team secure a decisive 4-0 win. The Giants clinched their inaugural championship in San Francisco, ending a 56-year drought. His season ended with a .294 hitting average, delivering key RBIs at critical moments for his team.

Two years after that, in 2012, the Giants clinched another World Series title. Huff’s second go-round, however, was a world apart from the first. In 2016, when the subject came up, he offered a telling comment regarding his second title.

He mentioned in an interview, “There was a huge difference between the first ring and the second. Winning the first World Series was amazing. The second was absolutely miserable.” His diminished impact in the 2012 playoffs hinted at more significant issues he was grappling with.

The reasons for his unhappiness were revealed in due time. Aubrey Huff struggled with crippling anxiety and panic episodes during the 2012 season. He was prescribed Xanax and spent much of the championship season on the sidelines, playing only 52 games. Once confident under pressure, he found it hard to enjoy what should have been a great moment in his career.