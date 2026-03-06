2x All-Star Unloads in Blunt Message After MLBPA Defends Jurickson Profar in Doping Saga

The Jurickson Profar and the doping saga have rattled a lot of people. We had Braves manager Walt Weiss, and the Braves said that he was really disappointed with what had happened. But on the other side, the MLBPA is saying that this is a very harsh call on Jurickson Profar.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

And guess what, two-time All-Star pitcher Miles Mikolas is not happy with the MLBPA backing Profar. Mikolas said, “Understand guys want to be healthy, guys want to perform… there’s more honest ways to do it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mikolas continued, “The PA doing anything to help them out, I would have to say I’m mostly against that.”

Jurickson Profar entered 2026 under scrutiny after MLB announced a 162-game PED suspension. The ban followed his 80-game suspension in 2025 for testing positive for hCG.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two violations in consecutive seasons quickly turned Profar into an uncomfortable headline. The second offense wipes out his entire 15 million salary for the 2026 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Veteran Kevin Pillar wrote online that the situation looked bad for Profar and baseball. Inside Atlanta’s camp, the news landed during spring preparation after a difficult 76-86 season.

Matt Olson, who hit 34 homers across the last two seasons, admitted disappointment to reporters. Pitcher Chris Sale called the suspension not good news, but says that the team will move on without him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Profar was expected to handle designated hitter duties after hitting 14 homers in 2025. The frustration for some players deepened when the MLB Players Association announced plans to appeal the suspension.

That decision quickly drew criticism from Washington starter Miles Mikolas during a Foul Territory appearance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mikolas said players know the rules and steroids remain clearly banned under MLB policy. He argued the union should not step in unless testing procedures were clearly wrong. Mikolas added that Jurickson Profar has plenty of money and time now to defend himself legally. His comments reflected a wider anger spreading quietly through clubhouses after the second violation.

The controversy also spilled into the World Baseball Classic camp for the Netherlands team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reports said Profar left the stadium quietly after a tune-up game without speaking. Manager Andruw Jones told reporters that players understand testing rules and must accept consequences for their actions.

Because of the ban, Jurickson Profar cannot represent the Netherlands during the upcoming tournament this year. Moments like that quietly reminded fans how quickly a suspension can reshape careers in baseball.

Under MLB rules, a second PED offense automatically triggers a 162-game suspension this time. A third violation would bring a lifetime ban from affiliated baseball leagues under league rules.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Atlanta Braves already entered 2026 after a losing season and several spring injuries to pitchers. Players like Mike Yastrzemski, Sean Murphy, and Drake Baldwin may absorb extra pressure. For Profar, two suspensions in two seasons could shadow any future contract talks across baseball.

Jurickson Profar might have just ended his career

Right now, every Braves player is more disappointed than angry with Jurickson Profar. Profar was supposed to play an important role in the team, but might not even get a chance again. But things might be worse than that.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jurickson Profar is already 33 years old and is getting to a stage where he will start to move past his prime. His stats will start to go down, and he will start to regress. That means that he is already at a disadvantage when compared to other players.

And when we add this doping scandal to this, every team in the league will be thinking 100 times before signing him when his Braves contract ends after the 2027 season.

The problem with this is that the 2027 season might not even happen or will be a reduced season due to the CBA and salary cap negotiations. This means that the Braves might already be planning a future without Profar near their plans.

And even after the Braves’ contract ends, teams might not be ready to sign Jurickson Profar because of his doping scandals. Every team now knows that Profar has just one strike left, and then he is done in baseball. And with Profar not having a great record, teams might not be willing to give him a contract.

And that means that we might have already seen the last of Jurickson Profar.