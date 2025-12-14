brand-logo
Tyler Glasnow Breaks Silence on Trade Buzz as Andrew Friedman and Dodgers Make Final Call

By Kinjal Talreja

Dec 14, 2025 | 5:18 PM EST

USA Today via Reuters

USA Today via Reuters

The Los Angeles Dodgers explored Tyler Glasnow’s name in recent trade discussions. Some analysts linked him to blockbuster swaps so the Dodgers could land another true ace. ESPN reports even said that the team “would not be against dealing him.” That said, the uncertainty surrounding his trade finally lifted this weekend. Turns out, Glasnow is staying in Los Angeles and isn’t going anywhere.

Speaking on MLB Network’s Sunday Sliders, Tyler Glasnow revealed that President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman told him he’s not being traded.

Dani Wexelman tweeted this, adding that Friedman personally reached out to Glasnow to make things clear that they have no such plans.

Apparently, Glasnow has a very well-documented injury history. That’s a major reason why his extension raised plenty of doubts. Those doubts never really settled down. The 32-year-old appeared in only 40 games for the Dodgers over the last two regular seasons. He pitched 224 1/3 innings with a 3.37 ERA. He didn’t play much, but when he did, he was effective. He has a 30.9 percent strikeout rate and 3.24 FIP.

Glasnow was acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays two years ago. Shortly after coming to Chavez Ravine, the right-hander agreed to a four-year contract extension.

In fact, the Dodgers were well aware of Glasnow’s injury history, including his elbow issues. And also the time he missed after Tommy John surgery. Still, the belief has been that if he could stay healthy, his talent would be good enough to anchor the rest of the pitching staff.

For instance, in the postseason, he recorded a 1.69 ERA while contributing both as a starter and out of the bullpen. He has played a significant role in the Dodgers’ World Series repeat.

Imago

Even though his availability is a concern for the Dodgers’ three-peat dream, they still wouldn’t part with him this easily. Of course, unless it’s in exchange for another high-quality arm.

Speaking of high quality, the Dodgers have long been linked to Detroit Tigers’ ace Tarik Skubal.

The team certainly has the resources required to make a deal happen. Recently, even Friedman gave a subtle hint.

He spoke vaguely about being excited over the possibility of having something “lined up.” Well, that’s exciting, but what that entails is still unknown.

Dodgers rank No. 1 in latest MLB power rankings post Winter Meetings

The annual Winter Meetings in Orlando are now wrapped up. The teams certainly followed through on their planned moves. For the Dodgers, in particular, the past few weeks were a success.

They didn’t sit idle in Florida. The team secured reliever Edwin Díaz. And as per Bleacher Report, the Dodgers’ activity at the meetings has vaulted them to the No. 1 place in the latest MLB Power Rankings.

Their latest move on signing the former Mets’ closer to a three-year, $69 million deal was certainly a bold move to fix their biggest bullpen weakness.

And they were far from done after that move. Kyle Tucker is still on their radar. He is one of the top free agents on the market. If the Dodgers are able to land him, Tucker would benefit from top-tier coaching and veteran guidance.

The Dodgers clearly have almost limitless options to upgrade their roster. All signs point to the Dodgers entering next season as strong favorites to pull off a three-peat as World Series champions.

