Tyler Glasnow’s Dodgers Window Closing Fast as Craig Breslow Eyes 2-Prospect Swap to Fix Major Weakness1

In the 2025 season, the whole of the Boston Red Sox pitching staff was dependent on 2 people: Garrett Crochet and Aroldis Chapman. The rest of the pitching department is very shaky and was of very little help to the Red Sox. But this offseason is giving the Red Sox one of the best chances to solve this problem. Rumor is that Tyler Glasnow is on the trade block, and Craig Breslow is licking his lips.

Even a recent video by Jim Riley talked about the Dodgers using Tyler Glasnow as a trade piece. “One executive identified Tyler Glasnow as a sleeper name for the trade market,” said Riley. “Boston Red Sox trade that has sort of gained some momentum and some chatter… we could have an Anthony Eyanson and a Juan Valera. Two pitching prospects.”

Fans are buzzing as Tyler Glasnow posted a 4-3 record and 3.19 ERA. He struck out 106 batters in 90.1 innings, considerably increasing his trade value. An ESPN survey quoted one unidentified executive calling Glasnow a viable sleeper trade candidate. That new attention spurred fresh speculation about a possible Red Sox-Dodgers swap.

Speculation suggests the Red Sox would send Anthony Eyanson and Juan Valera for Glasnow. The Dodgers would clear major salary and add two pitching prospects with long-term upside. Glasnow still carries a 2026 salary worth $32 million and a 2027 identical salary. A 2028 club option exists near $30 million with a player option fallback of $21.56 million.

USA Today via Reuters Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Adding Glasnow would boost Boston’s rotation depth dramatically ahead of the next postseason push. His ability to pitch under pressure offers the confidence Red Sox fans desperately crave. He could slot behind Garrett Crochet and Sonny Gray, forming one of Boston’s stronger starting trios. If healthy, Glasnow brings strikeout ability and veteran poise missing from recent rotation units.

At this point, the ball sits with the Dodgers, and the clock feels loud. Boston waits like a team that has finally found a pen after years of scribbling. If Tyler Glasnow actually lands at Fenway, then someone should warn the AL East.

Tyler Glasnow could be the key for the Dodgers in getting a superstar

The Dodgers aren’t exactly starving for pitching, but here we are again pretending roster depth is a problem. Tyler Glasnow suddenly feels less like a rotation piece and more like currency in a very expensive game of baseball chess. And if the Dodgers decide to cash him in, they’re not going bargain-shopping. They’re hunting stars.

Across 90.1 innings, Tyler Glasnow allowed runs at a rate showing consistent effectiveness. In six postseason games, he pitched 21.1 innings and gave up only four earned runs. The Dodgers now face a crowded rotation including Ohtani, Yamamoto, Snell, Sasaki, and Sheehan for 2025.

Because of this depth, Glasnow could be moved to address roster needs through trade. Teams are watching closely as his $65 million contract spans the next two seasons. His durability remains uncertain, yet his performance makes him a valuable trade piece. This move could influence the Dodgers’ ability to pursue top outfield targets like Bellinger or Tucker.

If the Dodgers decide to move Glasnow, every executive will watch the trade market carefully. Glasnow’s performance and contract make him more than just a pitcher; he becomes strategic currency. The offseason chessboard is set, and the Dodgers might turn Glasnow into another superstar acquisition.