Tyler Skaggs’s Family Demands MLB to Step In as Angels Face Fresh Allegations Months After Settlement

The fans now have two reasons for MLB to step in and do something about the Los Angeles Angels. The first is about how Arte Moreno doesn’t want to win with the Angels and just wants to be a mediocre team. But the second seems to be more concerning, because it involves the death of Tyler Skaggs.

Debbie Skaggs, the mother of late Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, recently revealed via The Athletic, “They tried to cover it up… I don’t want this to happen to any other player in any organization.”

Tyler Skaggs was found dead in a hotel room in July 2019 during the Angels’ trip. According to toxicology reports, fentanyl, oxycodone, and alcohol were found in the 27-year-old’s body.

Authorities said he choked on vomit when alone before a scheduled Texas Rangers game. Team communications director Eric Kay later admitted to providing oxycodone pills containing fentanyl illegally.

In 2022, a federal jury sentenced Kay to 22 years of imprisonment for drug distribution.

Skaggs’ family filed a ‘wrongful death lawsuit’ alleging the Los Angeles Angels ignored Kay’s known drug problems. The civil trial lasted two months, with more than 40 witnesses testifying under oath.

Players like Matt Harvey testified that Kay distributed oxycodone in the clubhouse between 2017 and 2019. Jurors concluded the Angels were negligent and placed certain blame on the team with financial repercussions. One juror said discussions ranged from $60 million to $100 million of potential liability.

Settlement talks surfaced suddenly as jurors weighed liability. Before fans could process everything, the family and team reached a confidential agreement.

USA Today via Reuters MLB, Baseball Herren, USA Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels, Jul 12, 2019 Anaheim, CA, USA The Los Angeles Angels wear a jerseys for Tyler Skaggs in the dugout prior to the game against the Seattle Mariners at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports, 12.07.2019 18:52:11, 13037601, MLB, NPStrans, Seattle Mariners, Angel Stadium, Anaheim, Tyler Skaggs, Los Angeles Angels PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKelvinxKuox 13037601

This closed a painful chapter without revealing the final compensation that fans waited to hear. Judge Shaina Colover thanked jurors, noting the resolution arrived after extensive testimonials.

Some jurors were relieved that they had avoided setting a price on Tyler Skaggs‘ life, knowing his value to the city of Anaheim. Family attorney Rusty Hardin said the settlement ended six painful years of pursuing accountability for the family.

After the settlement, Debbie Skaggs accused the Angels organization of covering up internal knowledge about drugs. She urged Major League Baseball to investigate transcripts and determine broader responsibility.

League officials confirmed obtaining a full transcript and reviewing evidence, per The Athletic.

MLB intervened during the 2017 Houston Astros scandal, suspending executives and fining the organization in millions. Such precedents shape expectations surrounding possible league action following Skaggs’ trial.

The Los Angeles Angels maintained they lacked awareness of Kay’s drug distribution inside clubhouse operations during away games. Their lawyers argued that Tyler Skaggs hid his addiction, limiting the team’s ability to intervene.

Testimony showed Kay attended a road trip shortly after returning from the rehabilitation program.

Now, the only thing left for the Angels to do is to take accountability for what happened and give closure to the family, teammates, and the Angels community.

The Angels’ front office heads towards more chaos

Amid Skaggs’ family accusations, Angels’ players and the MLBPA have taken notice of the Los Angeles Angels, especially after Arte Moreno‘s latest comments.

Arte Moreno said “winning is not in their top five priorities” to reporters on Friday. He said affordability, safety, and experience mattered more than winning for fans who were reportedly surveyed.

Moreno referenced surveys, but the team declined to share questions, participants, or supporting published results.

The Angels missed the playoffs every year since 2014, despite their 2023 payroll ranking eighth. Hearing the ownership question the importance of winning left fans uneasy inside the Angels Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

MLB Players Association director Bruce Meyer said players “took notice” during Sunday morning’s meeting. And Meyer expects ownership to show the same urgency as their competitors in pursuing victories every single night.

Payroll dropped from $206 million during the 2025 season to $155 million this year. Deferred money owed to Anthony Rendon still counts toward the Angels’ current payroll obligations.

The Angels have not crossed the luxury tax threshold since Moreno bought the team in 2003.

Moreno blamed the failed television deal with Main Street Sports Group for revenue losses. The Los Angeles Angels have no announced partner and skipped broadcasting any spring training games this year.

He said, “We’ve got to get our TV thing worked out” before expenses rise.

Despite challenges, the Angels play inside the second-largest United States media market in Los Angeles.

Moreno added, “For me, I’ve always wanted to win,” despite rising costs of Rendon’s contract and failed TV deals.

He even asked reporters, “What’s the cost of winning right now?” on Friday afternoon outside the stadium.

The luxury tax threshold stands at $244 million for the 2026 season. Union believes the Los Angeles Angels‘ resources should support stronger roster investments and spending going forward. Players now wait, hoping actions match words spoken inside the clubhouse after the meeting.