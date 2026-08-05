Umpire Forced to Step In After $300M Phillies Star Becomes Target of Inappropriate Fan Behavior

162 games in a season and not a single wild moment? That’s hardly the reality in MLB. A similar incident unfolded during the Philadelphia Phillies’ game against the Washington Nationals, when umpire Tom Hanahan had to step in.

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“Umpire stops the game when Trea Turner didn’t realize he had a green laser pointed at him from the crowd,” Jomboy Media wrote while posting the 26-second clip on X.

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A regular Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park suddenly turned into something nobody expected. During the seventh inning, Phillies shortstop Trea Turner stepped away after a green laser moved across his shoulder before reaching his face.

This incident stopped play while the Phillies were cruising against the Washington Nationals. Luis Arraez spotted the laser first and immediately alerted home plate umpire Tom Hanahan before Turner reacted.

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The home plate umpire was quick to notice the laser and said, “I see it. I see it,” before asking Turner, “Are you all right?”

Officials searched for the fan in the stands, but nothing further happened, and the game went on.

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The Phillies broadcast team was also not happy and questioned why anyone would even bring a laser pointer to a baseball game.

“What kind of person brings a laser to a game?” one broadcaster asked during the delay.

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Their frustration with the fans reflected the seriousness, because even small distractions can change the result of the game. Baseball players already take an enormous risk by swinging at pitches when they have less than a second to react, and if one is blinded by a laser, it won’t take long for the situation to turn disastrous.

That concern is not new because baseball has already seen something similar happen before.

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One of the most infamous incidents involved Max Muncy during a Dodgers game against the Mets. Muncy stepped away after a green laser flashed across his face during the ninth inning. Broadcaster Ron Darling spotted the laser before the umpires stopped the game and searched the crowd.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts later revealed the laser reached Muncy’s eye during the first two pitches, and the Dodgers ended up losing the game. Nobody identified anyone that night either, despite security and umpires looking through the seating sections.

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A similar episode unfolded during a Yankees-Red Sox game at Yankee Stadium in July 2021, when a red light appeared during play. An MLB investigation later concluded that there was no rule violation by either team.

No major professional sports league in the U.S. allows laser pointers. Those caught using them can be ejected, arrested, and prohibited from attending future games.

Coming back to the present day, Turner, who agreed to an 11-year, $300 million contract in December 2022, didn’t allow the laser show to affect his performance against the Nationals. After the delay, Turner got into the box and hit a sharp single to get on base. He finished the day going 3-for-4 with an RBI and 2 runs while extending his recent hot streak. The 33-year-old now has 11 hits in his last 6 games, and that has taken his batting average to .252.

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With this, the Phillies are now on a 4-game winning streak and are looking comfortable in the Wild Card spot. If the Phillies showcase the same form, it won’t be too long until they get close to the Braves to take the division leader spot.