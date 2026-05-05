Umpire Injured After Ugly Fight Breaks Out at Baseball Game, Mississippi Sheriff’s Deputy Fired

The safety crisis in youth baseball has reached a boiling point. What should have been a standard Sunday afternoon tournament in Starkville, Mississippi, ended with an umpire injured, an arrest, and a local law enforcement officer losing his job.

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“This happened at a 14-year-old travel ball game in Starkville yesterday between a coach and an umpire. What are some of you adults doing?” asked Robbie Faulk. But things get even worse.

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On May 3, a postgame argument at a 14U travel baseball tournament turned violent. Darrell Holley, a 44-year-old coach for the SPC Select 14U team, and 52-year-old umpire Jeff Akins engaged in a physical brawl right near the pitcher’s mound at Cornerstone Park. The incident was captured on video and quickly spread across social media.

Umpire Jeff Akins pushed coach Darrell Holley in the chest first, and Holley immediately pushed back. Akins then threw a punch to Holley’s head, and that is when the fight escalated.

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Both men fell, exchanging punches while players walked off the field, except one. Holley’s son struck Akins twice from behind, as spectators tried separating the pair from the umpire. The tournament officials later confirmed the incident had happened after the final game had already ended.

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Mike Narmour, representing Grand Slam Mississippi, said, “Youth sports are to be built on respect, integrity, and safety, and any actions that undermine those values are not acceptable… Violence of any kind has no place in our organization and will not be tolerated.”

Officials banned both individuals from future Grand Slam Mississippi baseball tournaments. The situation worsened when reports confirmed Holley was actually a lieutenant with the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office. Both Holley and umpire Jeff Akins were arrested by Starkville Police after the altercation. Authorities charged both men with misdemeanour charges for fighting not in self-defense, according to police statements.

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And after this, Sheriff Shank Phelps of the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office revealed that they had terminated Darrell Holley after the brawl. Shank said, “He’s no longer employed… It is my decision, yes.”

Some reports suggested that umpire Akins was taken to the hospital after sustaining injuries during the brawl. An investigation remains ongoing, as confirmed by public information officer Brandon Lovelady from Starkville Police.

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A woman named Vernecia Riley, claiming to be Jeff Akins’ daughter, said, “You done, buddy. WE WILL NOT BE SILENT. THIS WILL NOT GO AWAY. Starkville, stand up,” she pleaded on Facebook.

Tournament officials were quick to drop the hammer on the team. Mike Narmour, the state director for Grand Slam Mississippi, confirmed that everyone involved in the fight will be permanently banned from future tournaments.

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This fight carries more weight as it was more than a one-off incident. Because a similar incident occurred in Oklahoma, where a coach fought an umpire after getting ejected, these repeated cases show that aggression is slowly taking over youth baseball and shifting focus away from the game.

And the Starkville incident shows a pattern where adult behavior is starting to disrupt games that are meant for children. But things got worse somewhere else.

The baseball game was stopped after a threat of violence

The extent of violence at baseball games is getting out of hand. At 2:30 p.m. on April 24, local officials reported a credible threat at Augusta athletic fields. The Cony baseball and softball teams were warming up for 3 p.m. games when the alerts came in.

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The threat involved the Cony softball field and Morton Field at the Piggery Road complex. School resource officer Nick Sterling informed the athletic director, T.J. Maines, about a potential threat. All the players, coaches, and fans were evacuated within minutes from the stadium. But there was no suspicious activity spotted on the site.

The Augusta Police Department later confirmed that they received an online threat targeting both athletic fields. Police canceled all scheduled games on Friday evening while detectives began checking the credibility of the threat.

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Chief Kevin Lully stated very few details in the first few hours during the investigation. Authorities expected updates later that evening after reviewing the online message.

No injuries occurred during that time, showing that the evacuation process was done correctly and diligently. Cony officials confirmed that the postponed games will be rescheduled with no other activities for the next few days.

Cony coach Don Plourde said that player safety was more important than starting a long-awaited season opener. The team had trained for five weeks, making the 30-minute pregame cancellation emotionally difficult, but a requirement.

Senior Parker Morin described the players’ reaction as shock, but said that they were understanding and were cooperative, knowing the risks tied to the reported threat. At the University of Maine in Augusta, players and other people around that area were also evacuated. Their 3 p.m. game was moved to Lewiston High School that evening at 6:30.

The situation shows how, even at a baseball game, players, fans, and anyone involved are not safe.