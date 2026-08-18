Umpire’s Brutal Yankees-Blue Jays Performance Lands Him Among MLB’s Worst This Season

Ángel Hernández may have retired, but Hunter Wendelstedt apparently took that as an invitation to compete for his old title. Sunday’s performance showed that while Hernández is gone, MLB’s umpiring controversies are very much alive. And if nine overturned calls and 20 missed pitches are any indication, Wendelstedt did more than enough on Sunday to keep Hernández’s legacy alive.

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“Umpire Hunter Wendelstedt (ranked 81st of 91 umpires this season) called the worst game of the day and the 16th worst this season,” observed Umpire Auditor on X. “He missed 20 calls in the Yankees-Blue Jays game and had 9 calls overturned. Only 4 games this season had 9+ calls overturned, and Wendelstedt was responsible for two of them.”

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Wendelstedt was brutal behind the plate, and the numbers made it impossible to hide. He missed 20 calls and got overturned nine times, basically turning the strike zone into a guessing game for both teams. And this was not some one-off disaster either. Only four MLB games all season have had nine or more calls overturned, and Wendelstedt was responsible for two. For a second-generation MLB umpire who now owns an umpire training school, that is not just embarrassing. At this point, it raises some serious questions.

And the nine reversals were not buried in one bad inning. They were scattered throughout the game;

2nd: Lombard Jr., strike overturned to ball

Lombard Jr., strike overturned to ball 3rd: Caballero, strike overturned to ball

Caballero, strike overturned to ball 3rd: Caballero again, strike overturned to ball

Caballero again, strike overturned to ball 6th: García Jr., strike overturned to ball

García Jr., strike overturned to ball 6th: Kirk, strike overturned to ball

Kirk, strike overturned to ball 8th: Grisham, ball overturned to strike

Grisham, ball overturned to strike 8th: Cameron, strike overturned to ball

Cameron, strike overturned to ball 10th: Bateman, strike overturned to ball

Bateman, strike overturned to ball 10th: Bateman again, ball overturned to strike

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By the time the game reached extra innings, both teams had spent the afternoon asking technology to clean up his mistakes.

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On Sunday, Wendelstedt was behind the plate for the Yankees-Blue Jays series finale at Rogers Center, which New York won 4-3 in extra innings. Wendelstedt judged 167 pitches and finished with a dismal 88.02% accuracy. The Yankees and Blue Jays combined to overturn nine of his calls through ABS. It was not even his first nine-reversal game of the season. Back in April, Wendelstedt also had nine calls overturned during the Padres-Rockies series.

And just two days after the April disaster, Wendelstedt appeared in an interview and admitted he was still learning ABS. “I’m learning the system just like everybody else and the strike zone,” Wendelstedt told Forbes.

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Looking back, it all makes sense. Wendelstedt started missing calls early and never settled in. George Lombard Jr. challenged one in the second inning and got it overturned. Alejandro Kirk did the same in the sixth, and Wendelstedt was overturned again, and the saga of missed calls went on.

In the bottom of the tenth, with the Yankees clinging to a one-run lead, he called a strike a ball with one out. This time, New York had to live with it. Tim Hill still finished the job, securing the 4-3 win and preventing a sweep.

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And it was nothing new for the Yankees, who had seen Wendelstedt controversy firsthand before. In 2024, he ejected Aaron Boone just five pitches into a game over a comment that actually came from a fan behind the dugout. Video showed Boone had not said it, but Wendelstedt still stood by the ejection, saying the manager was “responsible for everything that happens in that dugout.”

Hunter is not the only umpire getting exposed by ABS, but right now, he is making the loudest case for himself. C.B. Bucknor has an even stronger claim to baseball’s worst-umpire label, with UmpScorecards ranking him as MLB’s least accurate umpire over the last five years. Early in 2026, six of eight ABS challenges against Bucknor were overturned in one game, while his season overturn rate sat at 78 percent. Laz Díaz has also been near the bottom of the accuracy rankings, and Chad Whitson had all seven challenges against him overturned in one March game.

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As baffling as the veteran umpire’s 2024 stance was, there was one call on Sunday that baffled everyone even more. Let’s take a look at what it was.

Wendelstedt’s most embarrassing call of the day

The tone of Wendelstedt’s umpiring was set early on Sunday, when he made perhaps one of the most embarrassing mistakes. In the top of the first, Trent Grisham was batting with two outs and facing a 1-1 count from Dylan Cease. The Blue Jays pitcher had a curveball ready for Grisham. It was a clean strike, and Wendelstedt knew it. The problem was not the strike zone this time; it lay elsewhere.

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Instead of ruling it strike two, the home plate umpire went straight into his punch-out routine. Grisham was left bewildered, and Wendelstedt quickly realized the mistake and corrected himself. Cease struck Grisham out on the next pitch anyway, but the damage to Wendelstedt’s afternoon was already piling up.

And by then, people were noticing.

The reaction around MLB was brutal. Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay summed up the afternoon with a sarcastic, “Have a day, Hunter,” while The Sporting News called Wendelstedt’s performance “shockingly bad.”

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Umpire Auditor was even harsher, grading it as the worst-called game of the day and the 16th-worst of the season after 20 missed calls and nine ABS reversals. At that point, there was no defending it.

Even MLB’s official Yankees recap could not completely avoid the ABS chaos, noting that José Caballero’s third-inning walk was aided by two successful challenges in the same plate appearance.

By the end of the afternoon, Wendelstedt had gone from simply calling the game to becoming one of its biggest talking points.