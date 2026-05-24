“Unselfish” Brewers Legend Passes Away at 72 as MLB World Pays Moving Tribute

MLB lost one more veteran catcher after Billy Bryan. And with that, the Brewers lost their most significant memory from their only World Series appearance in 1982. The starting right-fielder from their 1982 World Series team, Charlie Moore, passed away at 72. He played 14 seasons with the Brewers and holds some of their unique records, which made the fans pour in tributes for him.

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“The Brewers mourn the passing of Charlie Moore,” the team shared via X.

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They also shared a long post stating Moore’s legacy with the team and how he was known as “unselfish” and “a versatile player and teammate who was always willing to do whatever he could to help the team win.”

Moore was born in Birmingham, Alabama, in 1953. He was drafted by the Brewers from his Minor High School in the fifth round of the 1971 MLB draft. He eventually debuted in MLB in 1973. And since then, he played the consecutive 14 seasons with the Brewers and last year with the Blue Jays.

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Moore quickly became a reliable defensive cornerstone and a beloved fan favorite in the Brewers. While primarily a catcher for 894 games, his unselfish team-first attitude shone brightest in 1982. Transitioning to right field to accommodate a crowded roster, he led all AL right fielders with a staggering .992 fielding percentage and six double plays that season.

He hit .346 (9-for-26) with three doubles and two RBIs in the 1982 World Series. It was still the only World Series appearance for the Brewers, and they lost the seventh game against the Cardinals. Apart from Moore’s heroics in the World Series, his cycle and steals in 1980 also cemented his legacy. On October 1, 1980, Moore became the first player in MLB history (and one of only three in the modern era) to hit for the cycle while also stealing two bases in the same game.

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Then again, in 1982 ALCS Game 5, Moore, playing right field, fired a flawless strike to third base to throw out Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson. In total, Moore scored 35 home runs at .262 from 1283 games with the Brewers. In 2014, he was named to the All-Time Alabama Baseball Team and the Brewers Wall of Honor.

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However, his ending with the Brewers was not on the expected line. Reportedly, after the 1986 season, Moore hit free agency, and the Brewers offered him a one-year deal with a significant pay cut. Moore called the offer “disgusting and insulting,” and went to the Jays for his career last season.

Now that Moore is no more, Brewers fans recall the memory with him as tributes pour in.

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The Brewers fans remember Charlie Moore

Fans recall Moore as part of the Brewers’ best roster to date. “Sorry for the family of Charlie, I have great memories of his play with the Brewers’ best team in history,” one fan said.

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The 1982 Brewers, known as “Harvey’s Wallbangers,” are arguably the most legendary roster in franchise history . They mashed their way to the first pennant in club history by leading the major leagues in runs scored, home runs, and RBIs. The team had a spectacular lineup boasting future Hall of Famers like Robin Yount, Paul Molitor, Ted Simmons, and Rollie Fingers. Among them, Moore made his mark with his laser throw and hitting.

“Had one of the more memorable plays that I remember. Throwing out Reggie Jackson at 3rd base in the playoffs,” another added. Moore was a catcher and had transitioned into playing right field in 1982. Jackson attempted to advance from first base all the way to third base on a hit by Fred Lynn. However, Moore scooped up the ball on a clean bounce, came up firing, and unleashed a perfect, “on-the-money” laser across the diamond.

“Man, did Charlie have a damn hose of an arm. Unheralded player on a stacked 1982 club who moved from catcher to right field and solidified a position of dire need in the process. Helluva player,” another user agrees.

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“So versatile with a great arm and a part of my childhood. RIP,” one user remarked. The Brewers’ catcher played 894 regular-season games as a catcher but easily moved to the outfield for 396 games, making starts at catcher and all three outfield positions. In the 1982 season, he even logged an inning at second base. The best definition of a versatile player. “RIP,” another added.

We pray for peace for his soul, but his legendary career and legacy with the Brewers will stay forever.