“Unserious Franchise” – LA Left Fuming as Angels Make Bizarre Moves Amid Opening Weekend Success

The Los Angeles Angels suffered one of the most distressing losses. They were 6-0 at the end of the 5th inning, but threw it away with an 11-9 defeat. And now they have made some changes in the rotation that failed to make any sense to the fans.

The Angels gave away 8 runs in the bottom of the 6th, which pointed fingers at poor pitching and galling defensive errors. This marked their first defeat after their 3-0 shutout win on opening day and their second outing of 6-2 against the Astros on Friday. Now, the Halos have made three changes regarding the pitchers, attracting a lot of backlash.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Shaun Anderson signed a Triple-A contract with the Salt Lake Bees in December 2025. The Angels added the 31-year-old RHP to their active MLB roster after this Saturday’s game. Walbert Ureña surrendered 6 runs in the game, which was his second in his MLB career. The club decided to option the young pitcher to Triple-A. 25-year-old Victor Mederos also faced the axe as he was DFA’d.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is not the punishment that irritated the fans so much. The fact is, these players were called up too early and then demoted even faster. Although DFA doesn’t technically mean demotion, most people feel that his Triple-A announcement is coming soon enough.

Ureña signed with the Angels back in March 2021 and got his first call-up for the Opening Day roster this March. He played 78 games in the minor league, out of which only 1 was Triple-A. Fans were naturally left fuming over how little experience he had before getting a chance in the majors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mederos is a former prospect who juggled between Triple-A and MLB last season. His 7.41 ERA in 19 innings over 5 games was a clear sign that his call-up was rushed by the club. The fans believe that they should have been given more runway before being included in the 40-man roster.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead, the Angels have now put their faith in a veteran to strengthen the rotation. Anderson re-signed with the Halos for another year in 2025, and LA saw him as a cheap and somewhat tested arm after the latest disappointment from Ureña.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shaun Anderson has a career ERA of 6.39, while his 2025 was much worse with a figure of 10.32. This is why shuffling out young blood to make way for the veteran has the Angels being termed as an “Unserious Franchise” by the fans.

But this is not the first time they have made such bizarre changes. Reid Detmers was a 2020 first-rounder who got a call-up after only 14 minor league games. The result? He allowed 17 runs in around 20 innings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sam Bachman is another such example who made it to the big leagues after 23 minor league games. And he has struggled a lot since. The case of Ryan Johnson was even worse, as he made his Opening Day debut in 2025 without any minor league experience and was optioned back.

Fast-tracking arms with little to no minor experience has been a pattern for the Angels. This is why fans aren’t unhappy with the performances. They are furious with the franchise’s decisions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans call out Angels after latest move, questioning repeated mismanagement

The musical chairs with the players have got the fans lashing out on social media.

“Unserious franchise lol,” one fan just said sarcastically.

“The Angels DFA one pitching prospect called up too early…in order to option a different pitching prospect called up too early. Wild,” a fan wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Walbert Ureña and Victor Mederos might not have been the best prospects, but the club was too impatient with them. The Angels were unnecessarily hasty with call-ups, and they dropped them off too early as well.

One user took a dig, saying, “Shuffling and shuttling begins.”

Apparently, the Angels shuffled through a lot of players in 2025 due to injuries. While that is a genuine reason, the number of players they have shuffled out too aggressively is unreasonable to the fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Let’s just ruin every pitcher we got in the minors, every day a new one, it’ll be fun,” read another comment.

A recent Yahoo article pointed out the pattern, saying not a single first-round pitcher pick from the club has played at least 100 minor league games before making it to MLB. And this has been going on since 2020, making it less of a strategy and more like negligence.

“You think Perry understands how the 40-man roster works?” a fan took a jab at the General Manager.

Kyle Schwarber had a below .170 AVG in early 2023. At the end of the season, he had hit 47 home runs and recorded 104 RBI. Aaron Judge had a disastrous 2016 season with 50% strikeouts. The current Yankees captain was awarded the 2017 Rookie of the Year, scoring 128 runs and 52 HRs.

Imagine what would have happened if the respective clubs had shuffled them out instead of keeping faith in them. Perry Minasian and the front office are losing faith too easily and expecting overnight results.

“Rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic” was the most brutal yet somehow accurate comment.

The Angels haven’t qualified for the playoffs since 2014 and have been consistently poor. Even their last October run was wrapped pretty early. Fans, at this point, don’t think they will resurface anytime soon.

And the worst part is that their poor standings in the AL West aren’t because of their players. It has mostly resulted from poor decision-making. They should have figured out by now that calling up players who are not ready is not a shortcut to dramatically improving their skills and experience.