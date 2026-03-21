US Congresswoman Openly Criticizes MLB’s $300M Deal With the Devil

MLB has made a lot of moves in the previous season that have received backlash, like the broadcasting rights deals. But this is something that many never thought that MLB would do, but they have. And Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is not happy.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who is known for some controversial takes, posted saying, “This is sad. I know as a politician these companies are going to spend a billion dollars against me for saying it.”

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MLB shocked fans by naming Polymarket as its official prediction market exchange. The deal is worth $300 million over multiple years and gives Polymarket rights to MLB logos. MLB also signed a memo of understanding with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to share integrity information and meet regularly about potential risks.

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Commissioner Rob Manfred said this partnership is “an imperative step” to protect baseball’s integrity and to “mitigate risk while providing fan engagement.” Polymarket’s chief, Shayne Borod, said working with MLB and regulators can create new ways for fans to engage with the game while still protecting sport integrity.

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Despite the assurance, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio‑Cortez said that the deal was “sad.” And said that it might turn lives into casinos. Her statement came as some states, like Arizona, criminally charged other prediction market platforms for operating without licenses.

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The tensions show in the legal and regulatory background. MLB is working to restrict risky contracts such as bets tied to individual pitches or umpire decisions. Because of cases like Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz.

The impact of gambling on MLB players

Baseball’s long history with gambling and betting still stings in 2026. All this traces back to the 1919 Black Sox scandal, when players fixed the World Series. Today, legal sports betting in the U.S. brings money and risk, with firms reporting billions in wagers each year. But the problem is that nothing is stopping it from impacting the game.

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We have seen umpire Pat Hoberg in 2025. The case of Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz became a big chapter in this. The MLB players have been placed on unpaid leave. The gambling was so bad that the reports suggest that around $450,000 was involved.

Baseball fans feel the weight of gambling’s growth across the country. The sport’s reaction to gambling problems is sharp. But the problem is when that impacts the families of players. We have seen how fans have abused players on social media and threatened to hurt families.

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But after all that, MLB still hopes to find middle ground. The reality is that gambling is not going away soon. So the MLB might as well try to adapt to the changes.