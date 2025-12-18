“USA Already Won” — Tarik Skubal–Paul Skenes Duo Sends Shockwaves Through WBC Rivals as Aaron Judge Gets Massive Boost

The World Baseball Classic is just around the corner, and teams are starting to take shape. Especially Team USA, who are going all guns blazing to get back their crown. And I literally mean all “guns” blazing because after adding Paul Skenes to the team, they have also added Tarik Skubal.

“Team USA adds the back-to-back AL Cy Young Award winner to its rotation. Tarik Skubal is IN for the #WorldBaseballClassic!” wrote MLB.

Tarik Skubal earned his spot on Team USA after dominating the 2025 season with precise and consistent pitching. He recorded a 13-6 record, posting a 2.21 ERA, 0.891 WHIP, and 241 strikeouts over 31 starts. In the postseason, Skubal maintained excellence, allowing only 10 hits in 20.2 innings with a 1.74 ERA and 36 strikeouts.

His back-to-back Cy Young wins make him an immediate choice to anchor Team USA’s starting rotation alongside Paul Skenes.

Mason Miller was added to the bullpen, bringing reliability from 60 games with a 2.63 ERA and strong relief experience. Team USA now features Aaron Judge, Bobby Witt Jr., Kyle Schwarber, Cal Raleigh, and Corbin Carroll to complement the pitching staff.

Garrett Whitlock, Clay Holmes, and Nolan McLean also provide depth in the bullpen for high-leverage situations. With this combination, Team USA enters the 2026 World Baseball Classic poised to compete against Mexico, Italy, Great Britain, and Brazil.

After losing in the previous tournament, Team USA faces pressure to claim the championship for the first time since 2017. Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout highlighted the final, showing how elite pitching and hitting can determine outcomes. The rotation led by Skubal and Skenes, supported by Miller and other bullpen arms, is essential to winning.

With Skubal and Skenes leading, Team USA’s rotation could intimidate even the boldest opponents. Judge, Schwarber, and Carroll provide firepower, leaving other teams scrambling to adjust their lineups quickly. If Miller and Whitlock falter, fans might wonder whether Team USA’s bullpen deserves a reality check.

USA baseball fans are already celebrating the World Baseball Classic after Skubal’s announcement

USA Baseball supporters are buzzing, imagining a rotation so strong it could intimidate even the boldest lineups. The 2026 World Baseball Classic suddenly feels like a chess match, where every pitch and swing carries national pride. With a mix of rising stars and established talents, Team USA is assembling a staff that demands attention. Fans are already rehearsing celebrations, even before the first ball is thrown.

A fan wrote, “Skubal and Skenes?! USA already won,” capturing the excitement perfectly. With those two anchoring the rotation, Team USA looks like true World Beaters already. The lineup behind them, featuring Judge, Schwarber, and Carroll, adds fearsome offensive power. Even before the tournament begins, fans are imagining Team USA dominating every opposing squad effortlessly.

A fan exclaimed, “Skenes, Skubal, Mason Miller. That’s insane,” highlighting Team USA’s pitching dominance. Skubal’s 2.21 ERA and 241 strikeouts make him a clear rotation anchor. With Miller’s 2.63 ERA and Skenes’ league-leading 1.97 ERA, the bullpen looks unstoppable. Team USA now has the pitching depth to challenge any lineup and secure victories easily.

A fan wrote, “Skubal and Skenes on Team USA? WHEW, talk about a pitching line-up.” In 2023, Team USA struggled as starters couldn’t contain Japan’s hitters in the final. Bullpen fatigue and limited depth caused late-inning runs to slip through in knockout games. With Skubal and Skenes, fans now see a rotation capable of avoiding those critical mistakes.

A fan commented, “Just need Crochet to join now. My dream is a Skenes, Skubal, and Crochet rotation.” Garrett Crochet posted a 2.47 ERA with 88 strikeouts across 75 innings, showing consistency. The fan believes adding Crochet would complete a dominant rotation alongside Skenes and Skubal. With his performance and durability, Crochet could provide Team USA with valuable depth and late-inning reliability.

A fan wrote, “Better be a Tigers shirt under that jersey @TarikSkubal,” showing loyalty. Detroit fans are anxious, not wanting to see Skubal leave the team anytime soon. They hope his WBC appearance doesn’t signal an early departure from the Tigers’ rotation. Even in international play, supporters want Skubal to remain the cornerstone of Detroit’s pitching staff.

With Skubal, Skenes, and Miller leading, Team USA’s pitching staff looks almost unfairly dominant already. Fans imagine Judge, Schwarber, and Carroll turning every at-bat into a national highlight reel instantly. If Crochet joins, Detroit and Team USA might have to fight over who truly owns him.