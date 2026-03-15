USA vs. Dominican Republic: Everything To Know About 2026 World Baseball Classic Semifinal 1, Date, Time, Venue, Key Battles, Streaming Details, and More

The 2026 World Baseball Classic has reached its most exciting stage as two of the biggest heavyweights in the sport prepare for a massive showdown. The United States is looking to defend its home turf, while the undefeated Dominican Republic team wants to prove they are the best in the world. This game is being called a “dream matchup” because both teams are filled with superstars and All-Star players from Major League Baseball.

Fans have been waiting for this battle since the tournament began. The United States has played well but has faced some tough moments, while the Dominican Republic has looked almost perfect so far. With the winner moving on to the championship game, the stakes could not be higher. Here is everything you need to know about this huge semifinal game.

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When and where is the USA vs. Dominican Republic Semifinal?

The first semifinal of the 2026 World Baseball Classic will take place on Sunday, March 15, 2026. The game is scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m. ET. Both teams are ready to give it their all in front of a sold-out crowd and millions of viewers watching from home.

Imago World Baseball Classic: U.S. vs. Canada United States players from R Aaron Judge, Bobby Witt Jr. and Alex Bregman celebrate after beating Canada in a World Baseball Classic quarterfinal game at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas, on March 13, 2026. PUBLICATIONxINxAUTxBELxBIHxBULxCZExDENxESTxFINxFRAxGEOxGERxGRExHUNxISLxIRLxITAxLATxLTUxLUXxLIExMKDxNORxPORxPOLxROUxSVKxSUIxSRBxSLOxESPxTURxUKxUAExONLY A14AA0005381919P

The game will be played at loanDepot Park in Miami, Florida. This stadium is the home of the Miami Marlins and has been the heart of the tournament this year. Miami is known for having a huge baseball fan base, especially for Caribbean teams, so the atmosphere inside the stadium is expected to be incredibly loud and energetic.

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Key battles to look for: Paul Skenes vs. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and more

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The biggest story of this game is the matchup between the starting pitchers and the powerful hitters. The United States is sending their best weapon, Paul Skenes, to the mound. Skenes is a young superstar for the Pittsburgh Pirates and is known for throwing a fastball that reaches over 100 miles per hour. He will be facing a Dominican lineup that many experts say is the toughest in the world.

The most exciting battle to watch will be Skenes going up against Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Guerrero is one of the best power hitters in the game, and seeing him try to hit Skenes’ high-speed pitches will be a highlight of the night. Other stars to watch for the Dominican Republic include Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr., while the USA will rely on the huge bats of Aaron Judge and Bryce Harper to score runs against Dominican starter Luis Severino.

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How to watch it: TV schedule and streaming details

If you want to watch the game on television, it will be broadcast live on FOX. This is the main channel for the biggest games of the tournament. The broadcast will start right at 8:00 p.m. ET, but you might want to tune in a little early for the pre-game shows and player introductions.

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For those who prefer to stream the game on their phone, tablet, or computer, there are several ways to watch. You can use the FOX Sports app or visit FOXSports.com if you have a cable login. The game will also be available on FOX One. If you do not have cable, you can watch through streaming services that carry FOX, such as FuboTV, YouTube TV, or Hulu + Live TV.