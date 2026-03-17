USA vs. Venezuela: Everything To Know About 2026 World Baseball Classic Final, Date, Time, Venue, Key Battles, Streaming Details, and More

Team USA and Venezuela are set to clash in the championship game of the World Baseball Classic on Tuesday night. The final will take place at loanDepot Park, where a packed crowd is expected for the title showdown. Team USA will start young Mets pitcher Nolan McLean, who gets another chance to prove himself on the global stage. Venezuela, powered by stars like Ronald Acuña Jr., arrives with momentum after its semifinal win.

When and where is the USA vs Venezuela 2026 World Baseball Classic Final?

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The championship stage of the World Baseball Classic is finally set, and it’s Team USA against Venezuela for the title. The final will be played Tuesday night at loanDepot Park, where a packed crowd is expected for one of the tournament’s biggest games. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, with both teams arriving after intense semifinal battles.

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Team USA advanced after shutting down a loaded Dominican Republic lineup, while Venezuela punched its ticket with a 4-2 comeback win over Italy. Now the tournament’s final showdown comes down to 27 outs and one gold medal.

The Americans will hand the ball to young right-hander Nolan McLean, a rising arm who has quickly earned attention across baseball. It’s a huge stage for the Mets’ rookie, who has just eight MLB starts under his belt but carries electric stuff and plenty of confidence. McLean’s earlier appearance in the tournament came against Italy during pool play, where a pair of home runs knocked him off rhythm and handed the U.S. its only loss of the event.

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Still, Team USA believes in the 24-year-old’s upside. His fastball-sinker mix and sharp breaking pitches make him one of the most exciting young arms in the sport. Tuesday’s start gives him a chance to rewrite his WBC story on the biggest possible stage.

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Key battles to watch: Nolan McLean vs Ronald Acuña Jr. and more

The headline matchup revolves around McLean facing Venezuelan superstar Ronald Acuña Jr. Few hitters in baseball are more dangerous when they’re locked in, and Acuña’s ability to turn any pitch into instant offense makes him the focal point of Venezuela’s lineup.

If McLean can keep Acuña off base, the American pitching plan becomes much simpler. But one mistake in the zone could quickly change momentum in Venezuela’s favor.

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Team USA manager Mark DeRosa will also be carefully managing his pitching staff. While WBC rules allow McLean to throw up to 95 pitches in the final, internal plans tied to the Mets’ preferences likely limit him closer to 65–70 pitches. That means the bullpen will almost certainly play a major role before the game ends.

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Late innings have belonged to a powerful trio throughout the tournament: David Bednar, Garrett Whitlock and flamethrowing closer Mason Miller. Together, they locked down key wins over Canada and the Dominican Republic, forming a reliable late-game formula.

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However, workload concerns could complicate things. Miller and Bednar both pitched Sunday in the semifinal, meaning using them again Tuesday would mark their third outing in five days. Miller’s situation draws even more attention because of the extreme velocity he’s shown in the tournament, with dozens of pitches topping 100 mph.

If those high-leverage arms aren’t fully available, other relievers may need to step forward. Submarine specialist Tyler Rogers already delivered one crucial moment by forcing a double play against Juan Soto in the semifinal, showing how quickly roles can shift in elimination games.

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For DeRosa, the puzzle is simple but tricky: combine enough pitching pieces to secure the final outs without pushing players too far before the MLB season begins.

How to watch the USA vs Venezuela WBC final?

Fans in the United States can watch the championship live on Fox Broadcasting Company, which is carrying the broadcast nationally. Streaming will also be available on the FOX Sports app and website for viewers who prefer to watch online.

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With a title on the line and two passionate baseball nations colliding, Tuesday night’s final promises a tense atmosphere from the first pitch. For Team USA, it’s a chance to claim another World Baseball Classic crown.

For Venezuela, it’s an opportunity to capture its first championship and cap a remarkable tournament run. One game decides everything.