USA vs Venezuela: Who Are the Umpires for the World Baseball Classic 2026 Finals?

Well, the World Baseball Classic final is underway, and everybody has picked their sides. But the umpires on the field mustn’t, like how that last call in the USA vs Dominican Republic ruined the game. And that is why it is very important to know who the umpires are on the field.

The Umpire Channel on Facebook reported saying, “Congrats to the 2026 WBC finals umpire crew!” With that, they added a photo of the umpires.

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The umpire crew consists of Dan Bellino at home plate, Cory Blaser at first, Jeremie Rehak at second, Chris Graham at third, Delfin Colon at left field, and Cuti Suarez at left field.

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Imago Major League umpires L to R Tony Randazzo, Phil Cuzzi, Dan Bellino and home plate umpire Alex Tosi gather at home plate for a photo before the start of the Milwaukee Brewers-St. Louis Cardinals baseball game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Sunday, April 21, 2024. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY SLP2024042101 BILLxGREENBLATT

The important thing to watch is how the umpires are going to handle the calls in high-pressure situations. And make a positive impact on the game, rather than messing up the game with bad calls.

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