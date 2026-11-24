The New York Yankees have changed third basemen, tried different combinations, and still haven’t found their answer. What began as a temporary problem in 2024 has followed them into another offseason. Ryan McMahon was supposed to bring stability, but his disappointing 2026 campaign reopened the position. Now, Joel Sherman believes New York could approach the problem differently.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Use Ryan Weathers or Clarke Schmidt in a trade who will make some money to go get a third baseman,” said MLB Insider Joel Sherman on the New York Post Sports podcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joel Sherman’s latest Yankees discussion puts Adrian Morejon in the spotlight, but third base remains unfinished business. New York has cycled through players there since 2024 without finding a dependable everyday answer. The position’s production fell to .215 in 2026, leaving another clear lineup weakness.

But with the route Sherman is suggesting, it could address a problem that has survived several roster changes and two trade deadlines.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trouble began in 2024, when the Yankees lacked a settled third baseman, with Cabrera hitting .247 and LeMahieu managing just .204 with a .527 OPS. Berti’s injuries, limited contributions from Peraza and Kevin Smith, and Jazz Chisholm’s deadline arrival left the position without a lasting solution.

That uncertainty continued in 2025, as Cabrera hit .243 before an ankle injury ended his season after 33 games at third. Peraza, Chisholm, LeMahieu, and Jorbit Vivas also filled in, but McMahon’s July arrival brought only 4 homers in 54 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

McMahon’s .213 average and 78 wRC+ in 124 games proved he couldn’t anchor the position either. His 0 Outs Above Average and -3 Defensive Runs Saved also showed less defensive value. Amed Rosario and José Caballero covered innings, but their 88 and 83 wRC+ marks offered limited help. McMahon’s error helped start the Yankees’ 3-error first inning in their 5–2 ALDS Game 2 loss.

Weathers and Schmidt could give New York trade options without surrendering its best young position players. Weathers threw 137.1 innings in 2026, but the rotation has Fried, Cole, Rodón, Schlittler, and Warren.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cashman has described Weathers as a starter, so trading him would still remove useful depth. Schmidt is established, but right biceps neuritis limited him to 29.2 innings in 2026. His expected return for 2027 makes his value complicated, yet the Yankees must weigh that risk against a long-term third-base fix.

David Bednar accepted his qualifying offer, while Tim Hill and Jonathan Loáisiga have also returned. The Yankees then added Brent Suter on a one-year deal worth a reported $3.75 million. Morejon remains attractive after posting a 2.83 ERA with 107 strikeouts across 86 innings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, Cashman could prioritize a regular third baseman first, especially after saying the bullpen was “our main priority” before these additions.