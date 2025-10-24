“Vancouver’s a Great City”: Rob Manfred Teases Second Canadian MLB Team After Blue Jays’ World Series Rise

“I’m hopeful that once we get through the next round of bargaining, we can turn to an active expansion process.” Rob Manfred has openly talked about his expansion plans. And, now, in great news for Canadian baseball fans, they could have another team to cheer for if the MLB Commissioner’s plans take shape. So, which city is in the running to get a new team?

According to reports, Manfred very much favors a new franchise from Vancouver. “I think Vancouver’s a great city,” said Manfred. “I think that Canada has been unbelievably supportive of Major League Baseball. Can’t say enough about the support that the Blue Jays have received. I happened to be in Western Canada this summer, was absolutely blown away by the Blue Jay gear, the talk about the Blue Jays, how into it they are.”

There’s stiff competition, though, with cities like Nashville, Salt Lake City, and Mexico City already in the mix. Still, Manfred’s latest comments could give Canadian fans reason to get excited, with Vancouver quietly emerging as a dark horse contender for one of those coveted new franchises.

via Imago Image: MLB.com

When it comes to potential expansion cities, Vancouver has a lot going for it. Outside of Montreal, which boasts a metro population of 4.6 million, Vancouver is the biggest Canadian market in the running. And the fan loyalty? That’s undeniable.

According to Vividata’s 2025 sports study, the average Blue Jays fan is 51 years old, making them one of the oldest and most loyal fan bases in professional sports. In fact, 75% of Jays supporters watch more than half of the team’s games every season. That’s one of the highest engagement rates in baseball.

Furthermore, even years after the Expos left in 2004, Montreal’s love for baseball still shows through strong attendance at exhibition games. Meanwhile, cities like Vancouver are showing surprising levels of interest and hunger for another major league team.

So, as the Blue Jays sit just four wins away from a World Series title, it’s clear that Canada remains a massive, largely untapped market for MLB. They are rightly presenting their worth to get more representation in MLB.

The Blue Jays resurrected the Canadian pride

The Blue Jays haven’t truly shone since 1993, when they last brought the World Series trophy home. Since then, it’s mostly been years of ups and downs. Even their stalwart, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., was reportedly searching for a winning environment before this season.

But the 2025 campaign has changed everything. Toronto has rediscovered the spark that defined past eras. And it would not be an exaggeration to say that the electric Bautista-Encarnacion-Donaldson era is back. And along with the Canadian pride in MLB!

Imago Credit: IMAGO

One thing that’s always stood out about the Blue Jays is their nationwide following. They’re “Canada’s team,” and there’s some truth to that, especially when they’re winning. After all, the Jays are the only Canadian team left in MLB. That narrative would’ve been harder to maintain if the Montreal Expos hadn’t become the Washington Nationals.

So, if Canada does land another franchise, the Blue Jays’ popularity might dip a bit… But in return, we’d gain something even better: a true regional rivalry. Those old Montreal vs. Toronto matchups? Fans still remember how special those were.