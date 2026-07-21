“Very Difficult Conversation” – Blue Jays Veteran Opens Up as $110M Star’s Future in Toronto Remains Uncertain

After the All-Star break, Toronto didn’t get the strong start it had hoped for, dropping the opening game of its home series against the Chicago White Sox. The Blue Jays also lost the series finale, costing them the series and likely dealing another major blow to their playoff hopes. With the August 3 trade deadline fast approaching, Toronto may now have no choice but to sell. If that happens, its $110 million star could emerge as one of the most intriguing trade candidates. And that is exactly what their veteran is stressing.

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“I think it’s going to be a very difficult conversation,” Kevin Pillar, who began his big-league career with the Toronto Blue Jays, said, according to Foul Territory on X, when asked about the possibility of the Blue Jays trading Kevin Gausman.

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The 35-year-old is in the final year of his five-year, $110 million contract, which he signed in 2021. Though Gausman has spoken about possibly retiring after the 2026 season, he can still provide the veteran presence needed to anchor a frontline starting rotation. With the Blue Jays’ playoff possibility sitting at 12.7%, per FanGraphs, a Gausman trade could help them prepare for next season in advance.

Gausman has posted a 4.33 ERA across 20 starts and a 3.63 strikeout-to-walk ratio this season. Regularly pitching more than 180 innings per season (193 in 2025 and 181 in 2024), Gausman can also eat up innings and help unload the bullpen. In return, the Blue Jays could receive more than one top-10 prospect or players ready to make their big-league debut in exchange for Gausman.

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The right-hander is set to earn $23 million this season, so the team willing to acquire him would have to bear his salary for the season. Gausman also does not have a no-trade clause in his current contract. So, the Blue Jays should not have any difficulty trading him.

However, after spending five seasons in Toronto and posting a 3.60 ERA in 145 games, the Blue Jays will probably take Gausman’s opinion before trading him. If Gausman is open to a trade, GM Ross Atkins will have to find him a team that best suits his needs. With multiple teams like the Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs, and the Baltimore Orioles all looking for frontline starters, it should not be a difficult task. In fact, with Shohei Ohtani shut down from pitching, even the Los Angeles Dodgers could be in the market.

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Meanwhile, the Blue Jays have shared an update on veteran Max Scherzer, who is having a difficult season.

John Schneider on Max Scherzer

After Max Scherzer pitched for the Blue Jays in the World Series last year, they signed the veteran to a one-year, $3 million deal. However, he has underperformed and struggled on the mound all season, posting a poor 1-4 record and a 10.23 ERA across six starts, while being plagued by injuries.

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The Blue Jays placed him on the IL in late April with right forearm tendinitis and left ankle inflammation after five starts. After two rehab starts in Triple-A Buffalo, Scherzer worked his way back to MLB on June 10.

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The same day, he pitched against the Philadelphia Phillies and allowed 5 earned runs on 5 hits in 3.1 innings. A week later, he was back in the IL with back issues. A recovering Scherzer has now made one rehab start for High-A Vancouver and one for Triple-A Buffalo. Manager John Schneider has revealed he will have another rehab start on Wednesday.

“Max Scherzer will make a rehab start for Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday, John Schneider says,” Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reported.

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He has already received three cortisone injections in his right thumb over the All-Star break, per Matheson. Now, Scherzer has to work his way up to the big leagues again.