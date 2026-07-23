“Very Disappointed in Myself” – Mets Star Vents Frustration After Costly Error as New York’s Woes Continue to Spiral

The New York Mets, under President of Baseball Operations David Stearns, have often prioritized run prevention, and Brett Baty usually does his part in that regard when playing his natural position at third base. But with the franchise giving Juan Soto a rest day, Baty was moved to right field. The result? Two costly runs early in the game, which ultimately proved too much to overcome, leaving the 26-year-old frustrated.

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“I just pride myself on being able to make all the plays in the field and stuff. So, yeah, very disappointed in myself there,” Brett Baty said after the game, per SNY Mets on X.

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The Mets took the lead in the top of the second thanks to a homer from Marcus Semien. However, that lead didn’t last long. In the bottom of the same inning, Joey Ortiz came to the plate with two outs and two runners on base. He hit a fly ball to right field off Christian Scott’s 97-mph fastball.

Baty ran toward it but misjudged the ball’s tailing path, and it dropped just beside him. Ortiz reached the right-field corner, while Garrett Mitchell and Andrew Vaughn came around to score. Shortly afterward, Christian Yelich hit a single that brought Ortiz home.

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The Milwaukee Brewers scored three runs against Mets starter to take a 3-1 lead by the end of the second inning. Baty couldn’t hide his frustration.

“Three runs are on me right there, and that is the difference in the game,” he said. “I felt like I got a good read on it and then got back on the track, and it just tailed on me a little bit more, but the play has got to be made.”

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Christian Scott earned a loss as he allowed 4 hits and 3 ERs in just 3.2 innings. Reflecting on the same, the interim manager Andy Green said:

“I don’t think it was his best command day by any stretch. I do think there is a world where we make a play behind him and he gets through five. A lot of elongated at-bats, a lot of foul balls. Part of that is credit to them, and part of that he can control as well and pitch better.”

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Ortiz helped the Brewers steal the game and secure the series, as he went 3-for-3 with 2 RBIs. Brett Baty tried to design a comeback for the team with a homer in the fifth, but the Mets ultimately lost 4-3.

Green acknowledged that he was trying to put the best lineup on the field, but he admitted that preventing runs is just as important. The team needs to strike a balance between the two to secure wins.

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Looking back at the Mets before the All-Star break, they were swept by the Boston Red Sox. Prior to that, they lost consecutive series to the Toronto Blue Jays, Philadelphia Phillies, and Chicago Cubs. It is because of repeated slides like this throughout the season that they now sit 10.5 games behind in the Wild Card race.

While Scott said it was “part of the game,” Baty couldn’t hide his frustration. But instead of dwelling on the mistake, he took accountability and is now looking ahead to the Dodgers series at home. Meanwhile, the Mets remain at the bottom of the NL East with a 43-60 record.