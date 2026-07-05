“Very Surprised” – Red Sox Players React as $31M Pitcher Unexpectedly Snubbed From All-Star Games

A 9-1 record with a 2.69 ERA across 16 starts couldn’t secure an All-Star spot for the $31 million Boston Red Sox starter. That update shocked the clubhouse, with two of his teammates going on record to express their disbelief.

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The MLB has unveiled the initial All-Star roster; the games are scheduled to be held on July 14 in Philadelphia. However, the announced roster did not include Sonny Gray, one of the most valuable offseason picks of the Red Sox, while Aroldis Chapman and Ranger Suarez got their All-Star nod. Ahead of his ninth All-Star Game, Chapman spoke to the reporters about Gray’s unexpected snub.

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“Yeah, very surprised,” said Chapman via a translator, per Tyler Milliken. “Especially just considering the year that he has had; that he wasn’t selected. But hopefully, in the coming days, though, they would be able to include him.”

All-Star rosters are built based on a mix of fan voting, players’ ballots, and the MLB commissioner’s office selections. Fans vote for starters while players’ ballots and the commissioner’s office select pitchers and reserves.

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Chapman, the all-time strikeouts leader by a reliever, was an obvious choice and was picked through player balloting. Meanwhile, the commissioner’s office picked Suarez. But a 36-year-old Gray was not an option in any of the above.

In the final year of his three-year contract, Gray was acquired by the Red Sox via trade from the St Louis Cardinals last offseason. And he is one of the players who has nothing to do with the Red Sox’s disastrous season.

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Gray has given the Red Sox quality starts throughout the season. He has been even more dominant on the mound recently, posting a 1.97 ERA and 1.01 WHIP in his last 7 games. In this span, he has allowed only 10 earned runs on 34 hits.

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Gray’s omission from the All-Star list has also shocked his fellow starter, Ranger Suárez.

“I was definitely a little surprised, specially considering that Sonny’s had a tremendous year. Kind of part of it, when you have a game that the players are voted on for who goes,” said Suárez via a translator, per Tyler Milliken on X. “He is a leader for us, in terms of starting pitching. Right now, he is the guy who goes out there and represents us and leads us.”

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The Red Sox signed Suárez in the offseason on a 5-year, $130 million deal. The Venezuelan starter boasts a 2.94 ERA with a 4-3 record across 16 starts in his first year with the Red Sox. Though impressive on their own merit, Gray’s numbers dwarf Suárez’s.

In an equal number of starts, Gray holds a better record in every aspect, from wins to ERA.

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But while Sonny Gray is “bummed” for getting snubbed from the All-Star roster, the published roster is only the initial version and will likely change in the coming weeks. It may also open up a spot for Gray, especially if someone is “hurt” or “backs out,” according to interim manager Chad Tracy.

In his 14-year MLB career, Gray has already been an All-Star three times. He got his first call in 2015 when he was with the Oakland Athletics. He became an All-Star twice after that with the Cincinnati Reds (2019) and the Minnesota Twins (2023).

Notably, Gray is not the only Red Sox star snubbed by the All-Star committee.

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Willson Contreras missing from the initial All-Star list

All three of Willson Contreras’ All-Star selections came when he was playing with the Chicago Cubs (2018, 2019, and 2022). However, his fourth All-Star selection has been thwarted as Vladimir Guerrero Jr of the Toronto Blue Jays emerged as the primary pick for the first baseman, with Ben Rice and Nick Kurtz as reserves.

Contreras, who appeared to be an obvious choice from the Red Sox, was snubbed despite a strong season.

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“I’m not disappointed,” said Contreras, per MassLive.

“I try not to build up too many expectations when it comes to the All-Star Game. But if you ask me if I feel like I’m personally deserving, I would tell you, ‘Yes.’ But talking about [it] with my teammates, I wasn’t filling my head up with illusions of being on the team.”

Acquired via trade from the Cardinals, Willson Contreras has been perhaps the most impactful hitter in the faltering Red Sox lineup.

In 84 games for the Red Sox, Contreras has recorded a 3.5 WAR and is hitting .286 with a .912 OPS. He has driven in 18 home runs and 53 RBI this season.

Though Guerrero Jr has announced that he will not be playing in the Midsummer Classic, that does not directly open a spot for Contreras on the AL All-Star team.