Violent Brawl Breaks Out Outside Giants Stadium After Dodgers Game

The Dodgers-Giants rivalry always stayed heated. Since their beginning as the Manhattan and the Brooklyn Bridegrooms back in the 1900s, they left no game without bad blood flowing in. Players clashed, benches cleared, and a few antics were seen in the just-concluded series. However, this time, the heated moments went beyond the stadium and the players.

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Fans clashed outside Oracle Park, and the scene was straight out of a Hollywood action potboiler.

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“Vicious brawl breaks out as fans leave Giants and Dodgers game in San Francisco,” New York Post Sports reported.

While all three games witnessed words getting exchanged between the two dugouts, the fans clashed after the second game, where the Dodgers went down by 0-3.

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The scene started just when the fans were exiting Oracle Park after the game. The now-viral video started with two fans squaring up against each other. One fan was identified as a Giants fan due to his orange Giants hat. The other one is still unidentified. The scene just took a wrong turn as the unidentified one channeled his inner Roman Reigns and landed a Superman punch onto the Giants fan.

The Giants fan gathered ample support out of nowhere and chased his rival, only to trip him on the ground. The next scene was all about one versus all, with about six fans raining down some vicious punches and kicks as the unidentified one lay defenseless. It was then that a good Samaritan entered the scene and broke up the fight even before the police arrived.

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There are no more reports about whether the incident got escalated, but it just added to the heated moments in the Dodgers-Giants rivalry.

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On the field, the scene was as heated, and the Dodgers’ Dalton Rushing was the central character. It all started on Tuesday after Rushing’s wild tag to the Giants’ Jung Hoo Lee in the sixth. Lee slid wild, and he took time to get up, only to take a F-word from Rushing. “I used a word, but it was not what [people thought] was said,” the Dodgers catcher declined to take it further.

Still, it went further as the Giants’ Logan Webb hit Rushing’s ribs with a fastball in the series decider. Oracle Park stood silent, anticipating an outburst, but nothing happened like that. The series eventually went to the Giants, but fans were served well with 3 days of intense snapshots.

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The Dodgers-Giants had some of the MLB’s nastiest gameplays

The Yankees-Red Sox and the Dodgers-Padres come as some of the most intense MLB rivalries. But the Dodgers’ face-off with the Giants goes beyond the accepted level.

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Well, we have seen a few events when players got involved in physical altercations. But how many have you seen where a player clubbed another? The Dodgers-Giants rivalry had that.

Back in 1965, Giants pitcher Juan Marichal struck Los Angeles Dodgers catcher John Roseboro on the head with a bat during a heated pennant race game! It was so brutal that Roseboro required 14 stitches. Even fan violence also saw a dark chapter back in 2011 and 2013. In 2011, a Giants fan was reportedly brutally beaten in the Dodger Stadium parking lot, leaving him with permanent brain damage.

Then again, in 2013, a Dodgers fan was fatally stabbed in San Francisco following a game.

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Yes, there were few historic moments that better define this rivalry. For example, the ultimate spoiler role by the Dodgers in 1993 eliminated the 103-win Giants from the postseason in a season-ending heartbreak. Still, the dark incidents always took the limelight whenever the Dodgers faced the Giants. This time also, it was no exception.