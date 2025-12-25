Vladi Guerrero Ouster Ignites Sharp Reaction as Blue Jays Asked to Make Quick Call on Hall of Famer’s Son

The name Guerrero has a lot of value in MLB. We all remember Vladimir Guerrero Sr., and then came Wilton Guerrero, and now we have Vladimir Guerrero Jr with the Blue Jays. But the Mets had the chance to add another name to the list, but they let go.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As reported by Hector Gomez, “The New York Mets have released OF Vladi Guerrero, son of HOF Vladimir Guerrero.”

The Mets signed Vladi Guerrero on January 15, 2024, with a $117,000 bonus plus a $60,000 scholarship. He entered professional baseball at 17 as an international free agent from the Dominican Republic. The deal placed Guerrero among lower-tier international investments, emphasizing development rather than immediate organizational expectations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Guerrero played two Dominican Summer League seasons, appearing in 72 games across 2024 and 2025. He posted a .210 average, .329 on-base percentage, and .285 slugging percentage over 214 at-bats. His production included seven doubles, three triples, one home run, and six stolen bases without stealing.

Evaluators cited raw power but limited defensive flexibility, projecting first base or designated hitter long-term. Those constraints, combined with modest offensive results, led the Mets to release Guerrero in 2025. Toronto could monitor his availability, where proximity to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. may support further development.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the Mets, Guerrero became another surname tested by numbers, not nostalgia or pedigree. History shows Vladimir Guerrero Sr., Wilton Guerrero, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. earned legacies slowly. Whether Toronto calls next will decide if Vladi Guerrero becomes a memory or a meaning later.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Blue Jays fans urge Toronto to make a deal with Vladi Guerrero

Baseball has always pretended bloodlines do not matter, until they suddenly do again. Front offices talk process, fans talk instinct, and timing usually laughs at both. When a familiar surname slips through the cracks, the noise starts quietly, then grows pointed. That noise now circles the Toronto Blue Jays and Vladi Guerrero.

“Come to Toronto!” appeared quickly after news broke of Vladi Guerrero’s Mets release. The comment reflected fan awareness of his lineage and the Blue Jays’ organizational ties. Guerrero was released after two DSL seasons and hit .210 with limited power production there. Fans see Toronto as familiar ground, with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. already anchoring the lineup.

“Was probably signed as a ploy to attract his brother in free agency,” showed how some fans tied Vladi’s signing to a different big story. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. failed to reach a long-term extension with the Blue Jays before spring training, meaning he was expected to hit free agency after the 2025 season. Fans suggested the Mets might have signed Guerrero to lure Vlad Jr. to New York, linking two roster moves in fan speculation. The comment reflects how Guerrero Jr.’s looming free agency became a major talking point among supporters.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yo Ross” popped up as fans processed Vladi Guerrero’s release across social media. The message was clearly aimed at Ross Atkins, Toronto’s general manager, not a coincidence. Guerrero’s availability and modest $117,000 signing bonus make the call understandable for fans. With Vladimir Guerrero Jr. anchoring Toronto, supporters see logic in exploring familiarity there.

“Makes sense. He’s not his brother. Vladi Guerrero wasn’t very good in Dominican Summer League,” captured fan expectations about his release. Over 72 games, Guerrero hit .210 with a .285 slugging percentage and one home run. He managed seven doubles, three triples, and six stolen bases without extra success. Fans felt his modest performance, combined with defensive limits, made this roster move predictable.

“Well, thank you, Mets. The Blue Jays will help in his development,” reflected cautious optimism. The fan acknowledged Guerrero’s struggles but trusted Toronto’s track record in nurturing young talent. Blue Jays have successfully developed Vladimir Guerrero Jr., showing experience with elite baseball pedigrees. Supporters hope a new environment and guidance could unlock Vladi Guerrero’s untapped potential.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the Mets, Vladi Guerrero became another surname measured by stats, not family history. Toronto now holds the opportunity to turn pedigree into performance, guided by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Whether the Blue Jays act quickly will determine if Vladi remains a prospect or becomes a headline.