Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Exchanges Fiery Words With $4.7m Brewers Pitcher as Blue Jays Woes Deepen

The visitors in Milwaukee experienced a different kind of tension as the Blue Jays suffered another defeat against the Brewers on April 16. Toronto’s otherwise dull outing saw a fiery exchange between Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and a Brewers pitcher.

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The Blue Jays lost the game 1-2, managing only 3 hits. But a specific incident in the 8th inning forced Guerrero Jr. to lose his cool.

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Trevor Megill walked in on the mound to replace Brandon Sproat after 7 innings. Megill managed to retire the Toronto side without allowing a run. However, during the same inning, the Blue Jays’ dugout saw Trevor rubbing the ball on his uniform and called him out.

Megill got upset and fired back at them. And some reports suggest that he didn’t do that politely. After his final pitch struck out Daulton Varsho swinging, Megill was seen uttering the word “f— you.”

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This had Vladimir Guerrero Jr. step in and respond directly.

Vlad is known for being a chill guy, but he couldn’t stay calm at the moment: “Just go back to his dugout,” he reacted while pointing to the Milwaukee side.

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Fortunately, it remained a verbal exchange only.

According to MLB rules, the pitcher can’t rub the ball on any part of his clothing or the glove. It can alter, discolor, or even damage the ball and is considered a potential form of cheating. A pitcher can only use his bare hands to dry the ball.

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Luckily, Megill hasn’t faced any consequences so far, but it was clear that the Jays weren’t happy.

The 32-yo pitcher signed a 1-year, $4.7 million deal with the Brewers this year and has had a pretty bad season so far.

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He allowed 3 runs in the 9th inning of the first game between the Blue Jays and Brewers. Today, Megill showed better form than his previous 14.00 ERA.

Imago Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Trevor Megill throws in the ninth inning of the MLB, Baseball Herren, USA game between the San Francisco Giants and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Filed in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Friday, August 22, 2025. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY MIL20250822840 TANNENxMAURY

Part of the noise around the unnecessary drama is that Megill reflected his frustration because of his 12.00 ERA with 7 strikeouts in 7 games this season. He even gestured “keep yapping” with his hand as he left the field after the inning.

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Individuals from both teams showed frustration after the incident. However, the Brewers went home happy, securing the series while Toronto registered yet another woe.

Guerrero Jr.’s frustration reflects what the entire Blue Jays roster is going through

The Blue Jays have lost 11 of their 18 games in 2026. They started this series with some positivity, but ultimately suffered 2 back-to-back losses. And this marked Toronto’s 5th straight series defeat.

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They looked like a strong contender entering the year, winning all three games in their first series against the A’s. But since then, the Blue Jays haven’t looked like the team that reached the World Series last year.

Their roster has been infested with injuries.

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Multiple players from all departments have been added to the IL. Shane Bieber and Anthony Santander are on a 60-day list. Others are expected to return sooner as SP Trey Yesavage and OF George Springer show improvement.

But overall, they are weak as a team since constant shuffling in the roster hasn’t allowed them to come up with a powerful, well-settled lineup.

The emotional moment from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. isn’t a result of the specific antics from the Brewers pitcher. It signals toward a growing pressure underneath. The Blue Jays are searching for stability as frustration is becoming more visible.