Vladimir Guerrero Jr Makes His Feelings Known About Bo Bichette’s Blue Jays Exit

Remember that moment after World Series Game 5 when Bo Bichette opened up about his friendship with Vladimir Guerrero Jr? He said, “We got a job to finish.” For Blue Jays fans, that remained a dream, but many still held onto hope that the two would get one more run together in 2026, chasing the unfinished business side by side.

But once the Mets swooped in and landed Bichette, that vision disappeared. It hit even harder knowing Guerrero had once said, “I would love to finish my career playing with him.” Naturally, everyone was waiting to see how Guerrero would react to Bichette ending up in New York. And when Guerrero finally shared his thoughts, it was pure emotion.

“Of course, I feel sad after playing with him for so many years, but like I’ve always said, this is a business, and you have to look out for what’s best for you and your family,” Broadcaster Hazel Mae quoted Guerrero.

For the unversed, the friendship between Guerrero and Bichette goes way back. Both are sons of former MLB stars, and they came up to the big leagues together, making their MLB debuts for the Blue Jays in 2019. And from the start, they were at the center of Toronto’s rise, helping turn the team into a regular playoff contender year after year.

Now, that story could have had an even more magical ending. If the Blue Jays had closed out Game 7 of the 2025 World Series against the Dodgers, it would have been the perfect sendoff, especially after Bichette crushed that massive home run that felt like it might finally deliver a championship to Toronto.

Instead, it became another heartbreaking “what if.”

Then came April, when the Blue Jays committed big money to Vladdy with a $500 million deal, while Bichette never got an extension of his own.

From that moment, the writing felt like it might be on the wall. Sure enough, Bichette signed a three-year, $126 million contract with the Mets, complete with player opt-outs after 2026 and 2027.

But honestly, who knows? With those opt-outs in place, you can’t completely rule out the idea of him finding his way back to Toronto someday!

Bichette is ready to face the Blue Jays

As strange as it may feel, Bo Bichette is now going to be lining up against Blue Jays pitchers. And in New York, fans will be seeing him in a completely different light. The Mets’ current plan has Bichette starting at third base, with Polanco shifting over to first.

That’s a big change for Bichette, especially since he’s never played third base at any level of professional baseball.

It was well anticipated during free agency that a move off his natural shortstop position was coming, but most assumed second base would be the landing spot. That idea disappeared once the Mets traded for Gold Glove second baseman Marcus Semien, and with Francisco Lindor locked in at shortstop, third base became the only real option.

Surely, it’s a bold setup, and it’ll be fascinating to see how it all comes together. Just like the buzz around last year’s Subway Series, the Mets–Blue Jays matchups this season are shaping up to be must-watch baseball.