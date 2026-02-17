Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Reveals Quiet Emotional Reset After Tearful World Series Heartbreak vs Dodgers

MLB, Baseball Herren, USA Playoffs-Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays Oct 13, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) looks on in the fifth inning against the Seattle Mariners during game two of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Toronto Rogers Centre Ontario CAN, EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xDanxHamiltonx 20251013_lbm_bh7_057

There is no doubt that the 2025 World Series broke the hearts of every Toronto Blue Jays player and fan. We could see it on the faces of Don Mattingly and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the post-game interviews. But a new season is here, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is back with a new mindset.

In a recent interview, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. said he has moved on from the 2025 heartbreak.

As reported by Hazel Mae, “Vladdy Guerrero Jr. said he was the last one to leave the dugout after the WS Game 7 loss. When he left, that’s when he turned the page on the season and moved forward.”

The 2025 World Series hurt for Toronto when the Blue Jays lost Game 7 to the Dodgers 5‑4 in 11 innings, after Miguel Rojas tied the game in the ninth and Will Smith hit a go‑ahead homer in the 11th.

Players were visibly shaken because Toronto was two outs away from its first title since 1993. Fans saw Ernie Clement nearly win it with a big swing in the ninth. Only to have Andy Pages make a leaping catch. The series was one of only six Game 7s to go extra innings in history, making the loss even tougher to absorb.

The Jays still scored heavily throughout the playoffs, setting a record with 105 runs, but couldn’t get key hits late.

Inside the clubhouse after the final out, sadness was real and deep among players whose dream stopped inches short.

Teammates like Jeff Hoffman publicly wondered if they “cost everybody here a World Series ring” after a late home run was allowed. Ernie Clement openly cried, saying he had “been crying for probably an hour” and loved his teammates dearly.

Bo Bichette, known for his big hits during the season, summed up the emotion in one word: “sad.” Fans felt the heartbreak, but so did the players who lived every pitch with intensity.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. carried that weight long after the final out, staying in the Rogers Centre dugout as the last player before leaving.

He reflected that all he could do was “thank God for the year I had” and then decided to “turn the page” from the loss.

Guerrero Jr. had been the team’s offensive engine in 2025, hitting .292 with 23 home runs and 84 RBIs over 156 games. He also won the American League Championship Series MVP while leading the Jays to their first World Series since 1993.

Despite all that, the outcome wasn’t what he or the city of Toronto had hoped.

As 2026 Spring Training began, Guerrero’s voice shifted toward hope and confidence for the next season.

He said the Jays added “new players, great players” and that he feels “happier than last year,” suggesting a positive shift in mindset. The club signed pitchers Dylan Cease and Cody Ponce and third baseman Kazuma Okamoto to improve depth and performance.

Manager John Schneider echoed that the team is “attacking 2026” rather than defending past results. Guerrero said he has “good feelings about this year,” showing how quickly focus can turn in baseball.

Even though Toronto missed out on other big targets, such as signing Kyle Tucker and Framber Valdez or retaining Bo Bichette, they addressed many needs to compete again.

Guerrero’s extension to stay with the club for 14 years and US$500 million underlines stability and belief in the future.

The Jays’ pitching was a noted weakness in 2025, but strengthening that area shows intent. Guerrero said he feels “very capable” of success with his teammates and roster upgrades.

With his production and the team’s renewed focus, the Toronto Blue Jays appear ready to fight for another title in 2026.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has moved on from last season’s near-miss of the World Series, but focus remains razor-sharp on results. Blue Jays manager John Schneider laid down expectations clearly, demanding accountability and intensity from every player on the roster. The message echoes the urgency of winning the title, signaling the team cannot repeat past heartbreak without full commitment.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. posted photos this week showing his offseason body transformation and toned build ahead of 2026 spring training after a 2025 campaign that saw him hit .292 with 23 home runs and 84 RBIs and win ALCS MVP.

Fans saw the images on social media, and locker room observers said his new look was meant to send a message about his readiness for another deep October run.

His changes came after a season where he helped the Jays reach the World Series, a run rich with postseason power, before falling just short in Game 7.

With players reporting for workouts in Florida, manager John Schneider reminded the club that they are not going into 2026 trying to defend titles or past success but aiming to win the division and the World Series outright. Schneider’s message was clear that last year’s achievements matter only if they fuel the next challenge, not slow it down.

That drive must now navigate spring training adversity, including injuries to key contributors trying to build on the Jays’ AL pennant.

Looking ahead, Toronto enters the season with a veteran core led by Guerrero’s bat and leadership, facing tough AL East rivals who have also improved. Schneider’s attack‑mode mindset and Guerrero’s commitment to conditioning set a tone for a team chasing a title that slipped away by one game.

If the clubhouse matches that intensity on the field, the Jays could again be full participants in October’s highest stakes.