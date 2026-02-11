Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Sends Wake-Up Call to Blue Jays Clubhouse as Toronto Chase Unfinished Dream, Deems Insider

The Blue Jays went toe-to-toe with the Dodgers all the way to Game 7, but the 2025 World Series ended in heartbreak. Powered by Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s slugging, Toronto set a Major League record with 105 runs in a single postseason. And he’s not done chasing the unfinished dream.

On Monday, Guerrero posted two photos of himself on social media. The post sent a clear message to the clubhouse, and against the biggest and perhaps the most brutal criticism he faced since day one.

“Look at his body transformation. He didn’t sit back and be like, ‘Okay, I’m happy with where our team was. I’m happy we grinded. Played much more baseball than everyone else outside of the Dodgers.’ He got his butt in gear, and he started grinding. And now you can see he’s lost significant weight… And I think this sends a message not just to the fans, not just to the other teams, but most importantly to his teammates, right? This is the level it takes to get to the World Series,” MLB insider Nick Gosse shared via Jays Digest.

Even after hitting .397, posting a ridiculous 1.289 OPS, and crushing 8 HRs with 15 RBIs over 18 postseason games, criticism around Vladdy’s weight was always there.

Just last October, Mariners broadcaster Bill Krueger made a blunt remark.

“I think he’s got a weight problem.”

In fact, in 2020, he himself admitted to being overweight, tipping the scales at around 280 pounds. But he also made a promise back then to take care of it.

Vladdy Jr’s latest Instagram post features the front and back shots of his upper and lower body, and the difference is hard to miss.

The photo from about seven weeks earlier had sagging belly fat and bulk around his sides. But in the newer one, he looks chiselled, his build is more balanced, and he’s noticeably more toned.

Per Gosse, this is about what it takes to stay at the top level year after year. Even after grinding through 156 games last season, Guerrero is still pushing, still sweating, still looking for ways to get better.

If Toronto really wants to finish what it started last year, everyone has to match that energy.

Remember in Game 7, Jays’ Isiah Kiner-Falefa failed to complete his run to the home plate and was eventually thrown out by Miguel Rojas? It’s a reminder of the grind required to avoid a similar heartbreaking outcome.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers look even scarier than they did a season ago. Edwin Diaz and Kyle Tucker have only raised the bar. Plus, Guerrero’s most reliable partner, Bo Bichette, walked away.

Now, to finish the unfulfilled business, Guerrero is already doing his part. And Gosse is hoping the rest of the clubhouse follows suit.

Vladimir Guerrero’s extra grind makes up for Bichette’s loss

Just after Bichette signs with the Mets, Guerrero responded, “Of course, I feel sad after playing with him for so many years…”

With Bichette’s departure for the Mets, Guerrero knows the challenge of returning to the World Series is now even greater.

Bichette had a standout performance last year, hitting .311 and that three-run home run in Game 7. He’s surely a tough name to replace in Toronto.

Now, with Anthony Santander also injured, Vladdy has much more work to do. The Jays hope to replace Bichette with Ernie Clement at second base. But replacing that slugger with a .277 BA would take time to adjust.

While last year, Guerrero hit .292 in 156 games, without Bichette, the margin of error is lower this year.

While losing Bichette is a blow, it sets the stage for a compelling new rivalry when the Mets and Blue Jays face off, pitting the new-look Vladimir Guerrero Jr. against his long-time teammate.

