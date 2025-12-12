Vladimir Guerrero Jr Shoots His Shot at Kyle Tucker as Blue Jays Manager Gets Real on Clubhouse Visit

Kyle Tucker’s visit to the Blue Jays’ facility, followed by a telling reaction from Vladimir Guerrero Jr., has suddenly put Toronto back in the center of the offseason conversation.

We already know Tucker stopped by the Jays’ development complex in Florida a few days ago. Now manager John Schneider has chimed in about what went down during that visit, and if you read between the lines, Jays fans might start imagining Tucker lighting up Rogers Centre in 2026.

Still skeptical? Well, take a look at what Vladimir Guerrero Jr. just did on Instagram involving Tucker. It definitely feels like something new is brewing!

“Vladimir Guerrero Jr. commented on Kyle Tucker’s Instagram post from two days ago,” Talkin’ Baseball shared a snapshot where Guerrero posted an emoji of curious eyes on Tucker’s photo.

Tucker stirred things up on Tuesday with a post that felt like a not-so-subtle hint about his free-agency plans — “full throttle🔥.” However, the breaking news came two days later, when Guerrero jumped into the conversation with a wide-eyed emoji(👀), and that was enough to send Blue Jays fans into full speculation mode.

Suddenly, the idea of Tucker heading to Toronto didn’t seem so far-fetched, especially after he put up a .266/.377/.464 line with the Cubs last year!

And remember, the Jays have already made one massive splash by giving Dylan Cease a seven-year, $215 million deal. So if the front office is building aggressively around Guerrero, it sure looks like Vladdy’s trying to help push things along himself.

Then comes the cherry on top. John Schneider’s comments about meeting Tucker. “It was very, very clear that he’s confident in the batter’s box,” Schneider said. So, the way he described their interaction made it sound like the meeting went really well. That alone has fans dreaming big.

Now, just imagine this: the Blue Jays landing Tucker and Bo Bichette. Toronto fans would lose their minds in the best way possible.

Dream of getting both Tucker and Bichette with the Blue Jays seems closer to reality

This might be the wildest dream for any Blue Jays fans in recent times. However, ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan is sure that it could come true.

“The Blue Jays have a chance to seize control of the AL East even more than they did in winning the division this year,” Passan said. “Whether that means signing Tucker, Bo Bichette, or both, they’re spending in the sort of fashion the Yankees and Red Sox used to.”

Well, Tucker is surely the biggest name on the market right now, and projections have him landing something around $400 million over 10–11 years. Bichette, on the other hand, is coming off a career season where he hit .311/.357/.483 with 18 HRs. So, there’s nothing wrong with landing both. It’s just that Passan’s take added fuel to the fire. What seemed to be a next-to-impossible dream, especially for a team like the Blue Jays, now might be a moment away from reality.

The Blue Jays have a long history of missing out on big names like Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto in recent years. However, they now look like serious players for the sport’s elite talent. And if they somehow land both Tucker and Bichette? The limelight might transfer from Los Angeles to Toronto!