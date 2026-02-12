Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Takes Sly Dig at Mets & Astros After Francisco Lindor, Carlos Correa Denied WBC Representation

The upcoming WBC has already been making headlines, but not exactly for the right reasons. A big talking point is the lack of star power, largely because teams are being extra cautious with players who have injury histories or age-related concerns. As a result, a few marquee names won’t be suiting up this year.

Take Francisco Lindor and Carlos Correa, for example. The Mets and Astros both blocked them from playing after their insurance coverage for the tournament was declined. But things got even more interesting when, reportedly, global superstar Bad Bunny was willing to personally cover the insurance costs for both players. Even with that on the table, their teams still said no.

Now, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., in particular, appeared to take a subtle shot at the franchises, indirectly calling them out for keeping their stars on the sidelines despite the unusual workaround.

So, as Lindor and Correa didn’t get the permission to play in the WBC, did Guerrero also have to ask for permission? “For what? Your permission is already in the heart.” A brief yet confident response comes in no time!

For Guerrero, this will be his first-ever World Baseball Classic, and he’s locked in to represent the Dominican Republic. With the Blue Jays sending 12 players to the tournament, Guerrero is clearly the headline act and understandably so. He’s coming off a strong season in which he hit .292 with 23 HRs.

So did he even need to ask the Jays for permission?

Well, from Guerrero’s point of view, the desire to represent one’s country should come straight from the heart. And in his case, everything lined up. Despite being the Jays’ most valuable asset, reportedly valued at $500 million, Guerrero was approved from an insurance standpoint. That means even if something were to go wrong at the WBC, Toronto wouldn’t take a financial hit, something the Mets and Astros weren’t willing to gamble on.

Houston’s reluctance makes sense when we look at Carlos Correa’s situation. His long injury history, combined with a massive contract that runs through 2028 with potential extensions, makes any added risk hard to justify. And on top of that, replacing a player who hit .276 with 13 HRs and 52 RBIs across 144 games last season is no easy task.

The Mets are in a similar boat with Lindor. He’s reportedly being readied for the captaincy, and after dismantling much of their core, the team is now building around him. Hence, losing Lindor to injury could derail those plans, making the risk of the WBC feel too steep.

So, what really stands out is that these decisions weren’t about money!

Even after Bad Bunny reportedly offered to cover the insurance for both Lindor and Correa, their teams still shut the door. It wasn’t the finances holding them back, but rather their centrality to their franchises. For Guerrero, though, it’s a reminder that when a player truly feels called to represent his country, nothing else matters!

And guess what, he means it.

Vladimir Guerrero is taking leaps in enhancing his on-field antics

While Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s participation in the WBC will always carry some level of risk for the Blue Jays, he’s clearly doing his part to ease those concerns. The slugger looks fully focused on staying in peak shape for the long haul of a 162-game regular season. Check out his recent body-transformation photos on Instagram, which show a much more toned and athletic physique!

Remember, Guerrero has often been criticized for his weight. This time, he’s taking his fitness seriously, knowing he has to handle the workload of the WBC, grind through the regular season, and still have enough left for a deep postseason run. It’s a noticeable shift, especially considering the blunt comment made last October by Mariners broadcaster Bill Krueger, who said, “I think he’s got a weight problem.”

Hence, given how locked in Vlad appears right now, the Blue Jays may not have many reasons to hold him back from international duty. He looks prepared, motivated, and committed to managing his body better than ever. For Lindor and Correa, though, their teams simply weren’t willing to take the same chance.