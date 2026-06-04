Vladimir Guerrero Jr Takes Yankees Rivalry to New Heights With Unexpected Message for Unruly Bronx Fans

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. just found a new way to annoy the New York Yankees. Last year, he yelled “Daaaa Yankeee Lose” to celebrate ending their season. Now, he is back to poke at them again. He claims he actually loves the fans in the Bronx. But he only says this to mock their anger.

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“They hate me, but they love me,” Vladdy said in a Sports Illustrated interview. “You gotta love the fans how they are. I love them like how they are.”

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For the Bronx faithful, that doesn’t seem right. And it needn’t. Guerrero Jr. isn’t necessarily praising the fans. In fact, he just took the rivalry to a whole new level, saying, “They boo me, so that makes me beat them better.”

The Blue Jays’ first baseman enjoys being the villain of the most successful club in MLB history. He has publicly admitted that he would never play for the Yankees, “not even dead.” And there is not a single soul in the Bronx that can forget how he mimicked the late legendary commentator John Sterling after the Jays crushed their World Series dream last year.

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Sterling is immortalized through his catchphrase, “Theeeee Yankeeees Win.” And Guerrero Jr. mocked the Bronx fans with his own version, yelling, “Daaaa Yankeee Lose,” after the elimination in 2025. It wasn’t an ordinary trash talk. He took one of the most favorite symbols and flipped it on its head. That’s why his newfound “love” for the same fans just wouldn’t sit right. That is, in case anyone is taking it seriously.

Vladdy’s anti-Yankees mindset stemmed from a small incident in his childhood. According to Sports Illustrated, he was playing inside the field of Yankee Stadium as a kid when a staff member kicked him out. His dislike toward the franchise grew further regarding an incident with his old man. The Yankees were in talks to sign Vladimir Guerrero Sr. in 2003. But they scrapped the idea and signed Gary Sheffield instead. Vladdy’s father ultimately joined the Anaheim Angels, inking a 5-year, $70 million deal as a free agent.

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Although the Yankees refusing Guerrero Sr. didn’t ruin his career, Vladdy is still sour about how it happened. And he took his sweet revenge by dominating the Yankees out in the ALDS (3-1) last season. Junior slashed .529/.550/1.059, recording nine hits and nine RBIs alone over four games.

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Upsetting Yankees fans is normal for him. He has previously “shushed” them after hitting a homer and earning the loud boos from the crowded stadium. But this time, he is probably just trying to fuel the rivalry before the upcoming faceoff.

AL East rivalry remains far from settled

The New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays have squared off 746 times, including the playoffs, and the pinstripes have edged their rivals by 406-340. However, the first time they faced each other in the postseason was in 2025. And Toronto proceeded to the ALCS, breaking the hearts of millions of Yankees fans.

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This year, the Blue Jays visited New York for a four-game series. Players like Jazz Chisholm Jr. still carry the burn from last year, and they were extra eager to execute revenge. The Yankees won the first 2 games before the Jays came back stronger and leveled the series 2-2.

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Aaron Judge and co. will visit Toronto next week for a three-game series to settle some unfinished business. But they are currently not in their best shape. The Yankees suffered back-to-back losses against the Cleveland Guardians, and manager Aaron Boone clearly expressed his discontent, as the team is still second in the division with a 36-25 record.

The Blue Jays are having a harder time with a 29-33 record. Last season, the Jays punched their playoff ticket as the AL East toppers. Now, the Yankees are aiming to reclaim the top spot from the Rays while Toronto is trying hard to stay in contention. Needless to say, their next faceoff will be one to watch out for, and that’s exactly what Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is hinting at.