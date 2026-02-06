“Void in My Heart” – Francisco Lindor Hits New Low After Being Denied Puerto Rico Representation at WBC

This Francisco Lindor saga is getting harder and harder on the fans as days pass by. His missing this WBC cycle has not only hurt Puerto Rican fans but also his own family. After Katia Lindor revealed how hurt she was, Francisco Lindor himself came out and gave a statement.

In a recent Instagram story, Lindor talked about the void he felt for not being able to play for Puerto Rico.

“I feel deeply sorry for the fans of Puerto Rico. This hurts more than many would realize.” Lindor continued writing, “As an athlete, there is no greater pride than representing your country… leaves a void in my heart.”

Tournament insurers ruled Francisco Lindor, captain of Puerto Rico’s 2023 WBC team, out of the 2026 Classic due to insurance coverage denials.

Lindor had a right elbow cleanup surgery in October 2025, prompting the insurer to refuse coverage for his $341 million contract through 2031. Without that coverage, Lindor couldn’t risk losing guaranteed salary if injured while playing for Puerto Rico.

Lindor paced his 2023 team with a .450 batting average, six runs, five RBIs, and a triple in five games, showing his value.

After the initial denial, Puerto Rico tried to find external or private insurance to cover Lindor at the last moment. Reports showed federation leaders and potential backers seeking backup policies even as final roster deadlines loomed.

For a star like Francisco Lindor, private coverage often costs between $500,000 and $1,000,000, but evaluations weren’t completed in time. The hope briefly rose that Lindor could still travel and play despite the insurer’s rejection.

But ultimately, no insurer fully backed Lindor’s contract, and the team officially left him off Puerto Rico’s roster.

Many fans reacted emotionally, arguing that representing Puerto Rico should happen “no matter what” when a player chooses to do so. Social media threads showed fans planning to sell pool play tickets after Lindor, Carlos Correa, and Javier Báez were ruled out.

The underlying issue was not loyalty or love for the country but the risk of guaranteed MLB salaries without insurance coverage. WBC rules require coverage for all MLB 40‑man roster players to protect clubs if an injury occurs in tournament games. Without that protection, teams and players cannot participate under tournament regulations.

The importance of insurance became painfully clear as Katia Lindor, Francisco’s wife, spoke about the emotional toll of his absence.

She wrote about the pain and powerless feeling when someone is prevented from representing their country because of insurance. She stressed the absence was “not lack of love or commitment,” but strictly due to tournament insurance rules.

Now, finally, Lindor himself addressed the situation, expressing sorrow for fans and pride in his heritage despite the disappointment. Yet, Francisco Lindor has reaffirmed his support for the team from afar.

After Francisco Lindor, another player is missing the WBC for a different reason

Francisco Lindor won’t be swinging in this year’s WBC, leaving a glaring hole in lineups. Javier Báez also won’t appear, surprising fans accustomed to his electric, clutch international performances. Their absences reshape Puerto Rico’s roster, highlighting how elite contracts and tournament rules collide unpredictably.

Early mentions of Báez alongside Lindor fueled speculation that insurance rules were also to blame. That narrative shifted as the story developed and more precise details emerged about Báez’s situation.

Later, reports made it clear that Báez’s exclusion from the 2026 Classic stemmed from an international suspension, not just roster insurance problems after he tested positive for marijuana during the 2023 WBC.

Under World Baseball Softball Confederation rules, a positive test triggers a two‑year ineligibility from all WBSC events, which runs from April 26, 2024, through April 26, 2026, overlapping this year’s March 5-17 WBC.

MLB and the MLB Players Association worked to restore his eligibility, but the WBSC upheld its drug policy.

Báez’s 33‑year‑old season with the Tigers included 12 home runs, 57 RBIs, and a .257 average, showing he was otherwise in strong form.

Now that both Lindor and Báez are absent, Puerto Rico’s roster picture looks markedly weaker than expected, leaving fans with a bittersweet sense of what might have been. Lindor’s absence reduced leadership and offense for the island’s team, while Báez’s ineligibility removes a fan‑favorite and clutch threat known for previous WBC excellence.

Their combined losses deepen challenges for Puerto Rico as it prepares for Pool play, showing how off‑field policies and rules can reshape a roster well before the first pitch.