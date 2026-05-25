Vulgar Comments Made Against Female Softball Players in Unfortunate Incident

Texas earned its 9th World Series berth, but a vulgar hot mic moment overshadowed the shutout. In a game where the Texas Longhorns Women’s Softball Team punched their ticket to their 9th Women’s College World Series, something else caught the fans’ attention. The ESPN broadcast captured a hot mic incident in the middle of the celebration.

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During the 5-0 shutout win for Texas, the ESPN broadcast caught a NSFW hot mic incident that has gone viral. “L**k my b********k,” was heard during the ESPN broadcast of the Women’s NCAA game as reported by Awful Announcing.

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With the win over Arizona on Sunday night, Texas is heading back to the Women’s College World Series. Teagan Kavan threw a complete game while allowing only 5 hits, as the Texas offense backed her.

Katie Stewart’s 3rd-inning 2-run single proved decisive; Texas’s pitching shut out Arizona the rest of the way. In what was supposed to be a proud moment for the Texas Women’s Softball team, something else distracted the fans as the team made its 9th College World Series.

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During ESPN’s live broadcast of the softball game, a fan suddenly screamed an explicit comment directly into a microphone. The moment spread all over socials in an instant because ESPN’s crowd microphones picked up the comment loud and clear.

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Broadcasters usually place those microphones near stands because they want to capture the emotions of the fans during the game. But one fan noticed the microphone during the softball game and created a viral but awkward moment by making an NSFW comment.

ESPN’s announcers never reacted and simply continued discussing the game as if nothing had happened. But this isn’t the first time an ESPN hot mic has caught such a moment. Back in 2022, at the Little League World Series, there was a similar moment.

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During Iowa’s 6-3 victory, a player joked to the coach, “It’s for ESPN so they can come back. Because ESPN likes this.”

The player also jokingly said that the game is “fixed” for TV Drama. Although not as harsh as this incident, ESPN’s hot mics have had viral moments. Hot mics are designed to capture raw emotion—and sometimes, they do exactly that, for better or worse.

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And one such viral moment came in MLB, too.

MLB umpires blame fans for being loud

Weeks before the fan stole the moment with a hot mic, umpire Jim Wolf caught a moment, calling out fans for being loud.

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During the game between the Cubs and the Nationals on March 29, a viral hot mic moment was caught. In the 2 inning, Nico Hoerner stole second base with Dansby Swanson at the plate.

Seconds later, home-plate umpire Jim Wolf believed that Nationals catcher Drew Millas requested an ABS challenge to challenge the pitch. Wolf activated his microphone and announced that Washington was challenging, but Milas’s reaction said otherwise.

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Millas immediately said, “Oh no, no, no,” after hearing Wolf announce the challenge. But the moment truly exploded after Wolf said something with the microphone active.

Wolf then said, “Damn crowd is too damn loud,” while fans continued roaring in the background. That moment became viral because Chicago fans created a loud atmosphere with the team playing just the 2 game of the season. But even then, the crowd was loud enough for a postseason game.

Although the Cubs went on to win the game 10-2, this viral moment caught the eye of many fans. The season had just started, and the ABS had already gone viral. And with the season almost reaching the halfway mark, the ABS mic might start to heat up more, and might give us more moments that will be remembered.