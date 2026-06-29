“Waking Up a Drunk Guy” – Giants Manager Reveals 27YO Phenom’s Struggles After Team Was Forced Into Tough Move

And the struggles for the San Francisco Giants continue to grow. It’s been a bumpy ride for them as they boast a disappointing 35-48 record, leaving fans searching for answers. But the last two series, first against the Athletics and then the Braves, have offered a much-needed glimmer of hope to the team. That said, not everyone walked away from the Braves series with a smile, and one such individual would be none other than Casey Schmitt.

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Offering a glimpse into the situation, the team’s manager, Tony Vitello, hilariously highlighted the struggles Schmitt endured.

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“It was like waking up a drunk guy for a job interview. He didn’t look good,” Vitello said to the press after the game. “We’ve had valiant efforts from some guys, absolutely battling through some (sickness) to be out there.”

The 27-year-old utility player was scratched ahead of the decider against the Braves due to an illness. While he was listed as day-to-day rather than being placed on the injured list, Víctor Bericoto was moved to left field to fill in for Schmitt as part of the team’s last-minute changes. However, things started to change quickly.

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Giants shortstop Willy Adames was seen struggling after striking out swinging to end the seventh inning. He eventually exited the game with back spasms that had been bothering him for the past week. However, San Francisco was already short on infielders after designating Buddy Kennedy for assignment to open a roster spot for outfielder Heliot Ramos before the game. As a result, Vitello was forced to bring in an under-the-weather Schmitt to play shortstop for the final two innings.

Schmitt could be an option at shortstop if Adames needs more time to recover. However, the Giants could also recall infielder Christian Koss, who hasn’t played for Triple-A Sacramento since May 23 because of a left wrist fracture. Last week, though, he began a rehab assignment in the Arizona Complex League, so he could be available to join the team at Chase Field on Monday if needed.

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Moving on, Schmitt’s illness can be seen as a setback for the Giants, given his hot streak so far this season.

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Remember, the left fielder currently leads the Giants in home runs with 16 this season, followed by Willy Adames and Rafael Devers, who have 14 apiece. Meanwhile, Schmitt is not the only star battling an illness.

For the uninitiated, the Giants have been dealing with a bug that’s been circulating through the clubhouse.

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Earlier in the series, ace starting pitcher Logan Webb was also reportedly dealing with flu-like aches and pains before his start. That’s another setback for the San Francisco Giants, who have been struggling to regain momentum amid a tough season. And now, to make matters worse, Willy Adames’ availability has also become uncertain, adding to the team’s concerns.

“It just got worse”- Willy Adames opens up on the latest struggles

The 30-year-old is facing a concerning stretch of his Giants career. In 18 games since June 6, Adames has 11 hits and 23 strikeouts in 69 at-bats, a .159 batting average. His .275 on-base percentage marks a career low, raising further concerns about his performance. Before this season, his lowest OBP was .298 in 2022 while playing for the Brewers. As a result, his latest health struggles only add to the concerns surrounding the shortstop.

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Speaking after the game, Adames opened up about his struggles.

“My lower back has been bothering me for a few days,” Adames said, as quoted by MLB.com. “It just got locked up today in my first at-bat. It just stayed there. In my last at-bat, it just got worse.”

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Adames is also likely to undergo an MRI on Monday, and his return to the lineup remains uncertain. Can the Giants battle through this tough stretch? Or will the bug keep troubling the clubhouse? Well, only time will tell.