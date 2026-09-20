Walk-Offs, Records, and Farewells: Inside MLB’s Wildest Saturday of the Stretch Run

With 4 walk-off wins in one day, MLB officially entered the last week of the regular season. It arrived on the heels of a late-season, drama-filled Saturday that usually defines the final weeks of the regular season. Every loss carried additional impact; every at-bat was a chance to change the trajectory of the game, and longtime stars received emotional farewells as teams fought to strengthen their playoff spots.

ADVERTISEMENT

September 19 packed all the above actions and more. 30 teams went head-to-head in 15 matchups, keeping the fans hooked for hours. Now let’s have a look at what happened across the league on this season’s second-to-last Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The walk-offs and extra-inning chaos

A recurring theme that defined September 19 was the drama that unfolded in the late innings. Some took it to extra innings, while others waited for the ninth to deliver walk-off hits.

ADVERTISEMENT

The AL East leaders, the Tampa Bay Rays, clashed with the division rivals, the Boston Red Sox. With two outs and the score knotted at 1 in the ninth, everyone thought the game was going to the extras until Richie Palacios stepped to the plate. The Rays had one more walk-off win to deliver during their current homestand. Palacios hit a 1-2 pitch from Garrett Whitlock into right field, allowing Junior Caminero to score the winning run. The victory also pushed Tampa Bay to 94-60, while in Arizona, the New York Yankees’ hopes of clinching the AL East slimmed.

The Arizona D-backs honored the 2001 World Series team, which won on a walk-off in the Fall Classic. In a purely poetic move, pinch-hitter Pavin Smith launched a two-run homer in the ninth inning, lifting the D-backs above the Yankees, 5-3. The Yankees initially held a 3-2 lead after solo homers from Heliot Ramos and Austin Wells.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then, there was the extra-inning chaos. The Padres strengthened their Wild Card spot, the Nationals broke a tie, and the Angels pulled off a last-minute comeback. All happened in the tenth and eleventh innings.

Rookie Ethan Salas drove in Jake Cronenworth from third base with one out in the 10th inning. The 7-6 win over the Marlins brought the Padres’ magic number down to three.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the Washington Nationals and the St. Louis Cardinals gave each other a tough time through the first ten innings. Then, the Nationals exploded with four runs in the 11th. Reliever Gordon Graceffo allowed a leadoff single to Keibert Ruiz, setting off the Nationals.

The Los Angeles Angels, one of the worst teams this season, recorded a walk-off victory against the Minnesota Twins in the eleventh. Christian Moore drew a bases-loaded, two-out walk-off infield single to settle the tie game at 6-5. But before that, Josh Lowe‘s throw in the tenth kept the game alive for the Angels. Lowe’s strong throw to catcher Moises Ballesteros helped tag Ben Ross out at the plate and erase the go-ahead run.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the action was not limited to walkoffs and extra innings. Individual performances stole the spotlight and helped their teams win.

The standout performances

ADVERTISEMENT

The Metsies are missing Pete Alonso big time; the fans are still hung up on him. But it’s high time they turn their focus to rookie Carson Benge. On Saturday, Benge entered the game against the Philadelphia Phillies needing two hits to surpass Pete Alonso’s franchise record for hits by a Mets rookie in a single season. Benge rose to the occasion; he went 3-for-4 with a homer, driving in two runs during the Mets’ 10-3 win. Benge now holds the franchise record with 156 hits in a single season.

Talking about single-season records reminds us of Brandon Lowe‘s 33rd home run at PNC Park. The go-ahead two-run shot against the Royals was his 19th at home this season. It set the record for the most homers hit by a Pirates player at the ballpark in a single season.

Then, there was Angel Martínez, who stole the spotlight, hitting three home runs for the Cleveland Guardians. The Guardians scored five runs each in the first and third innings to secure a 12-6 victory over the Athletics.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the NL-leading Milwaukee Brewers had their own moment as they shut out the Baltimore Orioles. Robert Gasser delivered 7 scoreless innings, helping the Brewers tie their franchise record with 97 wins in a season. At this pace, the 2026 Brewers team is on pace to set a new franchise record.

Saturday also featured nail-biting matches that flipped in an instant, while others kept their playoff hopes alive.

The “big moment” storylines

The Houston Astros were leading the one-run game in the top of the seventh when Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. flipped the script. A two-out, massive grand slam off reliever Bryan Abreu pulled the Braves ahead, 5-2. The Astros never recovered and lost the game 6-3.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the Chicago Cubs and the Padres won their individual games and maintained a tie atop the NL wild-card race. The Padres have won 11 of their last twelve games. After the Cubs dropped the Reds 5-2, their magic number is now 3.

To conclude, the action-packed September 19 gave way to send-offs to personalities we will miss.

The farewells that made us emotional

After spending the majority of his eight-season MLB career with the Baltimore Orioles, Trey Mancini signed a one-day contract to officially retire with his former team. He has one of the most recognizable comeback stories after overcoming Stage 3 colon cancer and returning to the field in 2021. That season, he earned American League Comeback Player of the Year honors.

ADVERTISEMENT

On September 19, the New York Mets retired Carlos Beltrán’s No. 15 and inducted him into the Mets Hall of Fame. The nine-time All-Star became the 38th inductee into the team’s Hall of Fame.

In the higher altitudes at Coors Field, the Colorado Rockies unveiled Todd Helton’s bronze statue pregame. The ceremony was marked by a first pitch to his daughter and Helton’s broadcast-booth cameo mid-game.

Then, there is the voice we will all miss. After nearly four decades of calling the Mets’ games, Howie Rose is retiring from full-time broadcasting. Rose delivered an emotional sign-off before the Mets faced off with the Phillies.

September 19 delivered everything and more than what baseball fans wanted.