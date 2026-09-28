“Want to Be Wanted”: Diamondbacks Manager Opens Up on Uncertain Future After Playoff Miss

Torey Lovullo took charge of the Arizona Diamondbacks with one goal in mind: winning a World Series. Six years later, they came within three wins of that dream, only to fall to the Texas Rangers in the World Series. The seasons since have only brought more frustration as the D’backs failed to make it to the postseason on each occasion. On Sunday, another late push ended with the team falling short on the final day. Lovullo appears to have plenty of support inside the organization, with the president and the players backing him. Yet, with his contract now expired, the manager is now left facing an uncertain future.

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“Arizona is my home. I love Arizona, and the people. And the fans are spectacular. I love being around them every single day, and I don’t want that to change,” Lovullo said postgame, per Cameron Cox. “I want to win a world championship with this organization, but I want to be wanted.”

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The D’backs were 6.5 games behind the last National League Wild Card spot entering September. By the time they entered Game 162, they had reduced the gap to just 1.0 game. They needed a win and for the Philadelphia Phillies to lose in order for the D’backs to qualify for the playoffs. But it turned out to be the opposite. Arizona needed to secure the final series of the regular season. They had a good start with an 11-4 win against the San Diego Padres. But they lost two back-to-back games and threw away their chances.

Lovullo took the job of manager in September 2017. The D’backs were already in the playoffs that year. But after winning the Wild Card Series, they fell 3-0 to the Los Angeles Dodgers. They came so close in 2023, but the Rangers robbed them of their dream again. They struggled most of the early season, but a late surge brought them close to October ball. And with the Diamondbacks out of the playoff picture, Lovullo’s contract has also come to an end.

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He didn’t mince his words when the reporters asked him about his future.

“I don’t know where it’s at, and I have some decisions to make. I have some things to think about, as do the D’backs, and where it goes from here. So, I don’t know,” he said.

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Although he said that he has never felt unwanted, his future remains unresolved as the D’backs have yet to make him an offer. Instead of playing in the postseason, he now has the next step in his tenure unclear. But whether he remains with the franchise or not, he asked the entire baseball community to be proud of what they have been doing every day.

“I probably compartmentalized it, pushed it aside, and just told myself to be present for these guys and be available,” Torey Lovullo added further. “My status should be minimized inside of that clubhouse. When it’s time to get to it, it’ll happen.”

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He believes in the culture he created in the clubhouse to be special. The identity and the character are already deep-rooted, not just among the players but in the front office as well.

D’backs’ view of Lovullo and his impact

Although it was the third straight season that Arizona failed to make it to the playoffs, president and CEO Derrick Hall said that it was “the best managing job of Lovullo’s career.” While this is encouraging, the remarks only add another layer of uncertainty to Torey’s future. But it’s not just the front office showing the optimism around the manager.

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“I think he had some tough things he had to deal with this year. And I thought he did a great job with it,” Arizona third baseman Nolan Arenado said. “At the end of the day, it’s always on the players. I think us as players, we just didn’t do a good enough job when we had a chance to take care of business.”

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Right fielder Corbin Carroll straightaway admitted how much he wants Lovullo to be with the team next year. “I’ve really enjoyed playing for him. I think he does a good job, and I’d be happy to see him back,” he said.

Torey Lovullo has already made it clear that Arizona is where he wants to be. The clubhouse and the front office praising him only proves that they have his back. But we’ll probably have to wait some more to have a clearer picture.

“I don’t know what’s going on, and once I figure that out, if it works in my favor, I just, I do want to be wanted,” the manager said while trying to get over the missed postseason.