“Want to Win More Than Anybody”: Bryce Harper Makes Feelings Clear After Making Major Sacrifice for Phillies

Three years ago, Bryce Harper made his major league debut at first base, sharing his conversation with the Philadelphia Phillies’ President of Baseball Ops, Dave Dombrowski: “I was on board with anything they wanted to do… If you want me in right field, I will play right. If you want me at first, I will play first base.” That exact script got rewritten less than 24 hours before the August 3, 6 PM ET Trade Deadline, when the team received three-time batting champion Luis Arraez from the San Francisco Giants.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“The key for me is Harp. Harp moving to the outfield is really the key to this. It kind of solidifies the outfield,” interim manager Don Mattingly had noted before the Phillies’ 6-3 win against the Washington Nationals on August 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

The veteran first baseman was a major driving force behind Dave Dombrowski’s success at the trade deadline. As the Phillies enjoy the benefits of the Arraez trade, Harper has revealed why he was willing sacrifice his position.

“I love first base. I love being on the infield …’’ Harper said, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. “But I want to win. I want to win more than anybody. Hopefully it helps. I think it’s helped us obviously get the guy that we needed … Any chance that we have an opportunity to win, I’d do anything for this organization. And they know that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The 33-year-old veteran was the first one to publicly admit that the Phillies needed help ahead of the trade deadline, just like he admitted that the Nats were just one pitcher away to get a ring before coming to Philadelphia. And that was the year the Nationals won its ring.

After manager Don Mattingly criticized Harper’s remarks about adding help, speculation about a rift with the front office arose. The interim manager wanted the players to leave the roster-building jobs to the GMs. But it did not deter Harper from texting Dombrowski ahead of the trade deadline.

ADVERTISEMENT

Harper told the President of Baseball Operations that he was willing to give up his position at first base if it helped make the trade. With Harper’s assurance, Dombrowski went ahead and secured the deal to bring Luis Arraez on board.

Acquiring Arraez meant a major roster shuffle for the Phillies, and Harper was the first one up to the cause. He said that he was willing to move from first base to the outfield to accommodate Arraez. Now, Arraez is at second, while Bryson Stott plays third, Alec Bohm at first, and Harper returns to right field for the first time since April 16, 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Arraez set to become a free agent after the season ends, it would be a temporary shift. But one the veteran has to adjust to, nonetheless.

Despite appearing in the playoffs for four seasons straight, the Phillies had not won a World Series since 2008. The last time they won the NLCS was in 2022, on their way to the World Series. They lost the championship to the Houston Astros. So the 33-year-old is ready to adjust to a new position if it means giving his team a winning chance.

ADVERTISEMENT

After all, around 5 months back, Harper himself had admitted loving his era with the Phillies, and how he wished that he could’ve started his career here.

Harper has been manning first base since returning from his Tommy John surgery in 2023. It caused Kyle Schwarber to become the Phillies’ DH permanently.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, as the Phillies’ new All-Star boosts the offense, going 7-for-27 with a homer and 5 RBI in six games, recent reports reveal that the trade faced additional difficulties.

Roadblocks the Phillies faced in acquiring Arraez

Despite the Phillies needing a right-handed outfielder, Dave Dombrowski ultimately acquired Luis Arraez, a left-handed hitter. He felt Arraez would be the right fit for the team. But it was not a smooth process.

ADVERTISEMENT

First, the Phillies needed to shift positions of multiple fielders, and then the trade almost did not happen.

“The Phillies and Giants’ one-for-one deal of Arraez for prospect Ramon Marquez was dead late Sunday night, only for the San Francisco Giants to re-engage late in the night,” reported Bob Nightengale via USA Today.

With the one-for-one trade proposal falling through, both parties added players to their offers. The San Francisco Giants sent reliever Caleb Killian, while the Phillies sent prospect Marty Gair. This time, the trade went through.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Arraez arrived in Philadelphia, he came with glowing recommendations from former teammates.

“He’s going to be great there,” said Robbie Ray of the San Diego Padres, per USA Today. “He’s the definition of a professional. Obviously, he is who he is at the plate. It’s no secret with the batting titles. He works hard, and he cares. He puts the effort in, and you can see it. It’s not like he’s just out there Cadillac-ing it.”

With Arraez already having three batting titles under his name while playing for three different teams, the Phillies have high hopes for him.