“Was Fantastic”: Dodgers Manager Delivers Bold Verdict After Blake Snell’s Big Night



“That’s the Snell that we’re used to seeing,” Max Muncy said after Blake Snell put up an absolute stunner at Dodger Stadium in his return. Right after the sixth inning, when Snell was headed to the dugout, he received a standing ovation from the crowd as Dave Roberts embraced him at the top step. So, it is not really surprising that when asked about his performance after three months of absence, the manager had nothing but a bold declaration.

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“I think I saw what everyone saw,” Dave Roberts said, as per SportNet LA on X. “Just going after guys, being on the attack, knowing that he had to be efficient to give us length. He was fantastic tonight.”

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In a game that saw 49,958 people in attendance, the starting pitcher delivered an impressive outing, striking out 10 batters while surrendering just three hits. He was dominant from the outset, retiring the first 10 hitters he faced, seven of them by strikeout.

The only blemish his performance saw came in the fourth inning, when Kansas City scratched across a run following a broken-bat single, a softly hit grounder, and a sacrifice fly. The 33-year-old responded by escaping further trouble, leaving two runners stranded in scoring position later in the inning before working out of another jam with a runner on third and no outs in the fifth.

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Now, that was quite a stunner.

Snell made his first start since May 9 after a lengthy absence due to a NanoNeedle Scope procedure. His last outing was a costly one, as he surrendered six hits, five runs, and two walks over three innings. However, he returned with a strong outing that played a crucial role in the Dodgers’ 5-4 extra-inning victory.

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“The fastball was really good, the curveball was really good,” Roberts added. “And, you know, his best secondary pitch to change up was good.”

Sure, his return was nice, but Blake Snell had a frustrating season. He started the year on the injured list because he was suffering from lingering left shoulder fatigue, which he carried over from the previous season. Shortly after his first start, he was diagnosed with loose bodies in his left elbow. The 2x Cy Young winner underwent surgical removal and missed almost the entire first half. He began his minor league rehab on July 18 before rejoining the active roster this week.

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And you can tell he was raring to go.

“You look at the team, look at what they’ve built. It’s just something you want to be a part of,” Snell said. “I mean, look at the first three batters in the lineup. It’s tough to go against. So, to be on the other side, knowing that they’re going to be hitting for me, it’s pretty exciting.”

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If anything, the difference from his May outing was significant. His latest performance brought his ERA down from 12.00 to 5.00. While that number is still far from impressive, his latest results are certainly encouraging. And for now, that’s what matters most.

Dodgers desperately needed this kind of boost

Los Angeles was the first team to record 60 wins this season, and that was before the All-Star break. They ended the first half suffering a series sweep at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks. To top that, their second half hasn’t been a pretty sight either. In fact, the fans were almost ready to hit the panic button when the Dodgers were going through a seven-game slide.

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Somehow they have managed to halt that and have now won 3 of their last 4 games. True, they aren’t dominating, but a win is still as important.

LA’s biggest superstar, Shohei Ohtani, hasn’t been 100%. He is restricted to DH duties, and there isn’t a definite timeline for his return to the mound. Tyler Glasnow, another ace for the Dodgers, is also away from action since May due to lower back spasms, and he is still working on his return.

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The franchise acquired Tarik Skubal from the Detroit Tigers at the trade deadline, but even his inclusion hasn’t been as fruitful as many had expected. While veterans like Freddie Freeman tried to brush it off, saying, “There’s ups and downs,” the concern was real.

Blake Snell had a 2.35 ERA over 11 starts in 2025. He even contributed in the postseason with 41 strikeouts over 34.0 innings. The Dodgers were desperate to have him back on the mound, and they just had their wish fulfilled. Snell threw 84 pitches.

If he can manage to continue performing like this, the opponents will have a hard time against the Dodgers in October.